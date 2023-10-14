Press Releases
#1 Network Announces New Dealer Partnership with Valiani
The Summa company’s products now available dealer direct in the US and Canada.
(PRESS RELEASE) EFFINGHAM, IL — #1 Network, a group of fourteen independent dealers, announces an innovaDve new partnership with Valiani, a Summa Company, marking a significant milestone in the relaDonship between two industry leaders each with 50 years of experience. This strategic alliance is set to revoluDonize the market for cuOng, rouDng and digital finishing soluDons in the United States and Canada.
Valiani, based in Florence, Italy, renowned for its cuOng-edge technology and precision, has long been a trusted name in the industry. Their cuOng, rouDng and finishing equipment is prized worldwide for their quality, reliability, and innovaDon. This partnership with #1 Network will bring Valiani’s excepDonal products directly to customers across the United States and Canada, further advancing the industry’s capabiliDes.
Roger Gould, President & CEO of #1 Network, stated, “We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Valiani. By bringing Valiani products to the U.S. market through #1 Network and our members, we aim to empower businesses with cuOng-edge technology that will drive growth and success.”
For more informaDon about the products available, please visit www.summa.com or www.valiani.com.
Visit the Summa Booth, C3135, at the PrinDng United Show in the Atlanta World Congress Center, October 18th-20th to see the Summa and Valiani products.
