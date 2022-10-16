Connect with us

News

10th Annual Reggie Awards Accepting Nominations

The people’s choice awards for the decorating industry are hosted by the 2 Regular Guys Podcast.
The 2022 10th Annual Reggie Awards are now accepting nominations. The awards are “an opportunity for anybody doing something useful and helpful in this industry to get recognized,” says Aaron Montgomery, co-host of the 2 Regular Guys Podcast.

Nominators must fill in at least seven of the 10 categories. If you nominate the same person in all 10 categories, your nomination form will be dismissed. The categories are:

  • Best New Product
  • Best Customer Service
  • Best Industry Educator
  • Best Podcast or Online Education
  • Best Industry Tradeshow
  • Most Influential Up and Comer in the Industry (Under 40)
  • Women in Garment Decorating Award
  • Most Inspirational Decorators Community Member
  • Best Guest on 2 Regular Guys Podcast
  • Best Ambassador for the Industry

The nomination form can be found here. Nominations are due November 10 at 6 p.m. ET; nominees will be shared on November 11 during the 2 Regular Guys Podcast at 11 a.m. ET. Voting will take place from November 11 to December 8 at 6 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced during the 2 Regular Guys Podcast on December 9 at 11 a.m. ET.

To learn more about the Reggies, watch or listen to the 2 Regular Guys Podcast here.

