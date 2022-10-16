10th Annual Reggie Awards Accepting Nominations

The 2022 10th Annual Reggie Awards are now accepting nominations. The awards are “an opportunity for anybody doing something useful and helpful in this industry to get recognized,” says Aaron Montgomery, co-host of the 2 Regular Guys Podcast.

Nominators must fill in at least seven of the 10 categories. If you nominate the same person in all 10 categories, your nomination form will be dismissed. The categories are:

Best New Product

Best Customer Service

Best Industry Educator

Best Podcast or Online Education

Best Industry Tradeshow

Most Influential Up and Comer in the Industry (Under 40)

Women in Garment Decorating Award

Most Inspirational Decorators Community Member

Best Guest on 2 Regular Guys Podcast

Best Ambassador for the Industry

The nomination form can be found here. Nominations are due November 10 at 6 p.m. ET; nominees will be shared on November 11 during the 2 Regular Guys Podcast at 11 a.m. ET. Voting will take place from November 11 to December 8 at 6 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced during the 2 Regular Guys Podcast on December 9 at 11 a.m. ET.

To learn more about the Reggies, watch or listen to the 2 Regular Guys Podcast here.