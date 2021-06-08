11 Photos That Show What It Takes to Be a Screen Printer

Salesmanship



The pandemic has caused the screen printing industry to rethink many aspects of doing business, not least of which communication.



Alison Banholzer, owner of Wear Your Spirit Warehouse (Huntingtown, Maryland), says COVID has prompted her to refine the ways in which she connects with clients.



“Rather than going back and forth in emails, we’re able to schedule a 15- to 30-minute Zoom meeting to iron out all the details of an order,” she says. “Now, with COVID, and everyone being ‘forced’ into virtual meetings, our customers have become accustomed to the practice and it’s a great way to communicate.”



