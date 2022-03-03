Inbox
14 Screen Printers Name What Sets Their Shops Apart
Willingness to print on difficult substrates is a good way to earn repeat business.
What’s the one thing that makes your shop stand out in your region?
- We strive to be solution providers and not merely order takers. This begins with listening and asking questions and lots of communication throughout the project. Simple things to do, but ones our competitors seem to be lacking in. — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs, Greenfield, Indiana
- Customer service. — Jeffrey Johnston, Mgraphx, Allentown, Pennsylvania
- I run the Squeegee & Ink podcast, and this gives us awesome access to chat to all the other screen printers. We now have really strong relationships with the other studios, and this gives us more opportunities to collaborate or just pass jobs to each other that are more suited to different studios. A few of the local studios closed so we don’t have pricing competition, so we can focus on only providing the highest quality garments instead. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink, Newbury, England
- Bright bold colors and attention to details. — Shannon McKinnon, Aisle6ix Industries, Coniston, Australia
-
“If I can’t fulfill a customer’s needs, I like to point them to another printer for fulfillment.” — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
- We have been around for 35 years and have always been involved with the community. — Juan Davis, Fast Lane Clothing Company, Tampa, Florida
- Printing the most difficult jobs. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints, Chicago, Illinois
- Quality, Quality, Quality. We know how to print. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression, Tucson, Arizona
- We’ve been in the industry for a long time and still print on difficult substrates (Sunbrella, nylon, metals, wood) Sometimes it can be a curse to be someone’s last hope to getting a job produced. — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus, Naperville, Illinois
- We are a small local business with large capabilities. We can handle jobs large and small and typically have orders in production faster than other companies even reply to emails. — Scott Garnett, King Screen, Roanoke, Virginia
- Longevity (36 plus years) and a 4.9 Google rating with 194 reviews. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario
- We care and we are friendly! — Julia Cadotte-Capps, J’s Silkscreens, Eastpointe, Michigan
- ISO Certified, very high standards. We have been running circles around the competition since 1976. We spoil our employees (only 18) and our customers (about 500) rotten. It is rare we lose either. Ninety percent of our work is repeats. Sixteen percent of our work is shipped overseas. Our jobs for NASA have gone into space. — Jim Bradley, Bradley Nameplate Corporation, Fremont, California
- We have fair-and-square prices, and we like to build relationships, not client lists. — Dario Vera, INKspired Promo, Mississauga, Ontario
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
14 Screen Printers Name What Sets Their Shops Apart
