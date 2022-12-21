15 Screen Printed Posters for The Avett Brothers, Dave Matthews, and More Top Bands

Sara Thomas, owner of The Half and Half screen printing company in Columbia, South Carolina, started her shop in 2007. Now she prints gig posters for some of today’s biggest musical acts, working with artists from around the world, including an award-winning movie poster for the Grand Budapest Hotel, a 15-color masterpiece.

“I was in school for graphic design and was always looking for ways to incorporate screen printing into my work. When I came across gigposters.com (RIP), I was really blown away by what people were doing and it opened a whole new community to me,” she said. “We evolved pretty quickly into working with other artists and producing their work, as well.”

As you’ll see in the photos that follow, these gig posters aren’t mere posters – they’re creative, colorful, and collectible works of art. Take a look for yourself.