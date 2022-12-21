15 Screen Printed Posters for The Avett Brothers, Dave Matthews, and More Top Bands

Sara Thomas, owner of The Half and Half screen printing company in Columbia, South Carolina, started her shop in 2007. Now she prints gig posters for some of today’s biggest musical acts, working with artists from around the world, including an award-winning movie poster for the Grand Budapest Hotel, a 15-color masterpiece.
“I was in school for graphic design and was always looking for ways to incorporate screen printing into my work. When I came across gigposters.com (RIP), I was really blown away by what people were doing and it opened a whole new community to me,” she said. “We evolved pretty quickly into working with other artists and producing their work, as well.”
As you’ll see in the photos that follow, these gig posters aren’t mere posters – they’re creative, colorful, and collectible works of art. Take a look for yourself.
Photos and Captions: The Half and Half’s Facebook page.
Tour poster for Modest Mouse, designed by Dave Kloc. “It’s hard to imagine an album that had a bigger effect on me, and all these years later it still holds up. Always inspired by Dave’s work and I seriously couldn’t imagine a more perfect poster for The Lonesome Crowded West tour,” Thomas says.
4/0
18” x 24”
Cougar Natural 100#c
Edition of 750
Gig poster for Death Cab for Cutie, designed by Todd Slater. Screen printed 10/0 onto Neenah Paper Stardream Quartz.
An Inevitable Fate (UK Variant) by Nicholas Moegly and released by Black Dragon Press. Screen printed on 10/0 onto Domtar Paper.
Gig poster for The Avett Brothers at Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by 27 Design Co. and screen printed 4/0 onto Domtar Paper Cougar Natural 100#c.
Poster for Jerry Garcia designed by Joshua Noom, celebrating the release of GarciaLive Vol. 19. Screen printed 3/0 in an edition of 600 and available for sale through Jerry Garcia.
Tour poster for Indigo Girls designed by Madalyn Stefanak. Screen printed 3/0 onto Domtar Paper 100#c in an edition of 500.
Gig poster for The War on Drugs designed by dnorsen for their show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Screen printed 5/0 in an edition of 720 onto Neenah Paper.
Gig poster for Phish and Phish Dry Goods, designed by Johnny Dombrowski. Screen printed 4/0 onto Neenah Paper in two different color schemes.
Gig poster for Phish and Phish Dry Goods designed by Brian Steely. Screen printed 5/0 onto Neenah Paper Patriot Blue in an edition of 1200.
Gig poster for Phish and Phish Dry Goods designed by Miles Tsang. Screen printed 5/0 in an edition of 1100.
Gig poster for Dave Matthews Band designed by Jimbo Phillips. Screen printed 5/0 onto Neenah Paper in an edition of 900.
Gig poster for The Avett Brothers designed by Love Hawk Studio. Screen printed 4/0 onto Domtar Paper in an edition of 800 each night.
Gig poster for Trey Anastasio designed by Todd Slater. Screen printed 8/0 onto Neenah Paper Stardream flame 105#c, edition of 700.
Gig poster for Sylvan Esso and their performance at Austin City Limits. Designed by Brian Blomerth and screen printed 4/0 onto Manila tag.
Gig poster for Oysterhead and their show SweetWater 420 Fest. Designed by Bene Rohlmann and screen printed 5/0 onto Domtar Paper and holographic rainbow foil.
