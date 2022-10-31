15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022

For the first time in three years, the international print community recently reunited for Printing United Expo. SmartWork Media’s Big Picture, Screen Printing, and Signs of the Times magazines served as media partners at the comprehensive printing event, held October 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Expo highlights included the 2022 Women in Print Awards, which celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of women in the wide format and screen printing industries, respectively. From large-format graphics and print signage to wrap installation and apparel decoration techniques, our editors explored the latest printing technologies and applications throughout the three-day affair. Flip through for 15 views from this year’s show floor.