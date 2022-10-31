15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022

For the first time in three years, the international print community recently reunited for Printing United Expo. SmartWork Media’s Big Picture, Screen Printing, and Signs of the Times magazines served as media partners at the comprehensive printing event, held October 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Expo highlights included the 2022 Women in Print Awards, which celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of women in the wide format and screen printing industries, respectively. From large-format graphics and print signage to wrap installation and apparel decoration techniques, our editors explored the latest printing technologies and applications throughout the three-day affair. Flip through for 15 views from this year’s show floor.
M&R arrived in Vegas with the largest garment booths the company has ever displayed.
M&R was the sponsor of the Printing United Apparel Zone, which included additional production equipment for hands-on training and decoration demonstrations.
Textile printing company Kornit Digital’s eye-catching display offered inspiration and innovations in sustainable fashion production.
GSG, a distributor of screen, sign, digital and embroidery, highlights the German-engineered ZSK Six Head Racer machine.
Zach Achorn of SelfMade Designs preps a ROQ Next Automatic Screen Printing press at the ROQ.US booth.
Epson’s structural booth concept for Seventy 5 café served up delicious coffee, espresso, bites — and graphics.
The pop-up gourmet coffee stand allowed visitors to check out Epson’s applications on everything from menus to mugs and T-shirts.
Executives from Mimaki discussed advances in 3D printing and textile printing – and hinted at direct to film r+d – at a press conference on day one of the three-day expo.
Jed Seifert of Stakes Manufacturing, Ross Hunter of ROQ.US, Josh Merrell of Liquid Graphics, Jeffrey Paul of YoungOne Corporation, and Eric Solomon of Night Owls discussed the evolving relationship between screen and digital processes at the Future State Theatre, led by MADE Lab.
U.N.I.T.E. Together, a community within the print industry that empowers and reinforces a collective commitment to embrace and celebrate all that makes us unique and demonstrates that all are welcome, valued, and heard, urged attendees and exhibitors to take its pledge. The movement was created to spread the message of diversity, inclusion, equality, tolerance, acceptance, and compassion within the apparel industry, but quickly opened the door even further to welcome as many people within the entire print industry in as possible, regardless of company or industry affiliation.
Pictured here are 2022 Women in Wide Format Award winners Jennifer Rennicke, Tami Napolitano, Stefanie Bevans, and Carla Johanns alongside Adrienne. Winners Abby Crow and Carmen Ruiz (not in attendance) were also lauded during the ceremony.
The 2022 Women in Screen Printing Award winners, hailing the inspiring feats of women in the screen printing industry: Alyson Collins, Alexa Cary, Amber Massey, and Megan Urban (shown here with Adrienne). Winners Linda Davis and Amy Baker (not in attendance) were also recognized during the high-energy event.
Visitors grabbed Big Picture, Screen Printing, and Signs of the Times magazines from the SmartWork Media booth, featuring a backdrop printed by Miratec Systems.
Editor-in-Chief Adrienne Palmer is put to work grabbing shirts off the dryer at the Stoked on Printing after party, hosted by Kevin Oakley, Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member.
Attendees were greeted by the Las Vegas Convention Center’s signature neon signage at Printing United Expo 2022, which occupied the venue’s Central and North halls. Next year’s tradeshow is set to be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, October 18-20.
