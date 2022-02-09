16 Shirts to Get You Ready for the Super Bowl

One way to make a statement at your yearly Super Bowl party is by rocking a stylish T-shirt that lets your friends know where your allegiance lies. In salute to America’s biggest sporting event that’s coming up this weekend, we’ve compiled an assortment of Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams shirts, any one of which would make you the talk of your Super Bowl soiree. They may even have you fielding offers for the shirt off your back.
Commemorating the Rams’ Super Bowl win in 2000, this shirt features Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. Legendary players like Warner are still beloved by present-day LA Rams fans for what he did for the franchise. (Via grailed.com)
Homage’s “Year of The Tiger” design is very popular around Cincinnati as the Bengals Super Bowl run just happens to correspond with the Chinese Year of The Tiger.
This Los Angeles Rams shirt is a one-color print featuring an old-school Rams logo. (Via Etsy)
A vintage 1988 crewneck sweater that highlights the last time (before this year) the Bengals won the American Football Conference Championship. (Via poshmark.com)
This bold, collared Rams shirt will make you the focal point of any Super Bowl party – and probably land you on grill duties! (Via Pinterest.)
This “fathead” design from Homage features Ickey Woods, a Cincinnati Bengals player of the late-’80s and early-’90s who is best known for his “Ickey Shuffle” touchdown dance.
This white crewneck pays homage to the olden days of the LA Rams, with the design dating way back to the 1940s when the team played at the Los Angeles Coliseum. In 2020, the Rams began playing home games in SoFi Stadium, which cost $5.5 billion to construct. (Via vintagebrand.com)
It would be hard to miss anyone wearing this black and orange tie-dye Bengals shirt, which pairs a metallic font print with the classic tiger head logo. (via Grailed.com)
Aaron Donald, a current defensive lineman for the Rams, is one of the best players in the NFL and definitely deserves a T-shirt dedicated exclusively to him. (Via teefoxstore.com)
A dramatic design featuring a taped up, battle-tested Bengals player hoisting his helmet in the air. (Via doubledoublevintage.com)
This throwback design will make you feel like a real player for the Rams! The team used to really lean into those ram horn designs on the shoulders. (Via Pinterest)
Another vintage shirt from the 1988 Bengals Super Bowl run, this one features Cincinnati legends Anthony Munoz, Ickey Woods, and Boomer Esiason. (Via Ebay)
This vintage LA Rams T-shirt dates back to 1990 before the team’s move to St. Louis. (Via Etsy.com)
Another shirt from Homage features a famous quote from former Bengals coach Sam Wyche, who made the remark following a game in Cincinnati during which Bengals fans were unruly and threw trash on the field.
This Grateful Dead and LA Rams hybrid design is perfect for any deadhead who also happens to like football. A very cool design. (Via Pinterest)
This great design features the bold, Microsoft Word-esque fonts that were so popular in the ’90s. This would definitely turn a few heads at a Super Bowl party. (Via Grailed.com)
16 Shirts to Get You Ready for the Super Bowl
