18 Photos from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2022

The 2022 edition of Impressions Long Beach was one to remember as it was one of the first in-person events for many since the beginning of 2020. It was also the first screen printing show in general for many of the attendees as beginners who picked up the hobby during quarantine came eager to learn and network.

The event played host to many intriguing panels (like our very own Women in Screen Printing panel seen here), training sessions, booths, live music, demonstrations, and the recognition of the fourth annual Rising Stars Awards. Check out some photos from acclaimed screen printer Charlie Taublieb’s four-color process screen printing session, our events at the ROQ.US booth, cool booths at the show, and much more.