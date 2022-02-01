18 Photos from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2022

The 2022 edition of Impressions Long Beach was one to remember as it was one of the first in-person events for many since the beginning of 2020. It was also the first screen printing show in general for many of the attendees as beginners who picked up the hobby during quarantine came eager to learn and network.
The event played host to many intriguing panels (like our very own Women in Screen Printing panel seen here), training sessions, booths, live music, demonstrations, and the recognition of the fourth annual Rising Stars Awards. Check out some photos from acclaimed screen printer Charlie Taublieb’s four-color process screen printing session, our events at the ROQ.US booth, cool booths at the show, and much more.
GarmentPrinter.com brought an impressive motorcycle to the show. Many attendees took the time to get a picture with the bike.
Jay Busselle of Equipment Zone pretends to vandalize his own booth!
A very rare ACME Farm Supply shirt from one of Charlie Taublieb’s industry friends, printed using the four-color process printing strategy. The detail here is amazing given that only four colors were used to produce this image.
Taublieb gets black ink ready for a demonstration to about 30 screen printers excited to learn his veteran methods.
Taublieb making sure the press is set up the way he likes it, and that the design is centered as one attendee makes sure to catch a close up look.
An attendee helps Taublieb smooth out his design before they continue on to the next step.
This striking shirt was printed using the four-color process printing strategy. Check out the texture on the boots and the lizard.
This fishing-themed shirt was also printed using the four-color process printing strategy via Charlie Taublieb.
This crisp, vibrant image of horses racing was, you guessed it, printed using the four-color process strategy. Look at the details on those horses And brown ink was never even used.
The screens that Taublieb travels with to his shows, plus his crate, which has followed him all over the world.
A four-color process printed maroon T-shirt featuring work from an art fair. Again, keep in mind this shirt was printed using separations and only four colors.
A vintage Don Williams shirt printed using the four-color process printing strategy. Consider the ability to nail down the shadows on this shirt.
The Women in Screen Printing Award winners (at table, from left to right: Jessica Tillery, Brandi Schieber, Marj Easterling, and Alison Banholzer) share their tips for being successful business leaders as well as ways to level the playing field in the industry. The panel was hosted by Screen Printing magazine’s editor-in-chief, Adrienne Palmer.
The Rising Stars Awards winners who were able to attend the show (Justin Vu on the far left, Tim Cantu on the far right) joined by Screen Printing magazine’s editor-in-chief Adrienne Palmer and ROQ.US president Ross Hunter.
Champion’s display was made up of AstroTurf, all the way to the top of the booth.
Threadfast Apparel utilized this wonderful ivy and neon design to encourage visitors to check out its booth. This design style is very popular right now.
Colortone Tiedye was showing off this amazing Grateful Dead shirt.
Coolio performing his legendary hit “Gansta’s Paradise” for a pumped up crowd of screen printers during ROQ.US’ Saturday night party.
