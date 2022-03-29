Podcasts
2022 Apparel Trends for Garment Decorators
Watch the latest episode of the 2 Regular Guys podcast.
SCREEN PRINTING editor-in-chief, Adrienne Palmer, joined Aaron Montgomery, Jay Busselle, and Jeremy Picker on the latest episode of the 2 Regular Guys podcast. They discussed 2022 Apparel trends: styles, colors and decorating techniques. Watch now!
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
