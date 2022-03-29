Connect with us

2022 Apparel Trends for Garment Decorators

Watch the latest episode of the 2 Regular Guys podcast.
SCREEN PRINTING editor-in-chief, Adrienne Palmer, joined Aaron Montgomery, Jay Busselle, and Jeremy Picker on the latest episode of the 2 Regular Guys podcast. They discussed 2022 Apparel trends: styles, colors and decorating techniques. Watch now!

