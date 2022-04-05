Videos
“2022 Apparel Trends”
Webinar on apparel trends, design trends, color trends, and more.
WATCH VICKI OSTROM, a futurist and trend analyst at SanMar and the founder of Trendependent, Jeremy Picker, creative director and founder of AMB3R Creative, and Adrienne Palmer, the editor-in-chief of SCREEN PRINTING magazine, share deep insights on 2022 apparel trends, design trends, and color trends via Equipment Zone’s recent webinar.”
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
