2024 Women In Screen Printing Awards: Corinna Larson



Corinna Larson

Owner, Torches Design Studio

Denver, NC

CORINNA LARSON IS recognized for her exceptional leadership as the owner of not only one, but two, highly successful screen-printing companies on both coasts of the United States, demonstrating her exceptional business acumen and leadership. Corinna’s journey came from humble beginnings, operating out of a garage with her husband Tim to establishing a well-known and respected name in the industry. Formerly known as House of Ink and now Torches Design Studio, the company is a testament to her vision, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Under her guidance, the company has experienced remarkable growth, consistently delivering high-quality products that set the benchmark for excellence. Corinna’s innovative strategies and commitment to customer satisfaction have earned her a loyal clientele and widespread industry recognition.

Her leadership extends beyond business growth; she fosters a positive and inclusive workplace culture, inspiring her team to achieve their best. Her dedication to continuous improvement and her proactive engagement in the industry further solidifies her status as a respectable leader. Her story is an inspiration to many, exemplifying how passion, hard work, and strategic thinking can transform a small startup into an industry leader run by a woman in a predominately male field.

Q: Here are some examples of her community involvement:

Corinna’s commitment to mentorship is an integral aspect of her leadership. She consistently supports children’s programs, schools, and non-profits by offering professional and reliable screen-printing services, making it easy and affordable for these organizations to thrive. Her dedication to community service extends beyond her business, as she actively seeks opportunities to give back and make a positive impact.

Additionally, Corinna has mentored numerous collegiate graduates from schools of business, providing them with invaluable hands-on experience in running a small business. Her mentorship has helped shape the careers of many young professionals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the industry.

Corinna’s extensive involvement in the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce, where she served as a board member for many years, underscores her commitment to fostering business growth and community engagement. Corinna also is actively involved in the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce in North Carolina, where she continues to support and advocate for local small businesses. Her expertise and experience have been recognized in industry publications, and she has been a dedicated member of SGIA — now Printing United Alliance — for more than 20 years, demonstrating her long-standing commitment to advancing the screen-printing industry.

Her innovative ideas and strategic pitches have brought the company great success, including to LucasFilm, and has earned her the prestigious position of a preferred vendor for Disney. Corinna has cultivated long-lasting relationships with manufacturers for more than 25 years, showcasing her commitment to quality and reliability.

Q: How does her work push the industry forward?

Corinna has played a pivotal role in pushing the screen-printing industry forward through her exceptional leadership skills and commitment to excellence. She has cultivated a team atmosphere that prioritizes high standards in every aspect of their work, fostering a culture of innovation and quality. Her ability to inspire and lead her team has resulted in consistently outstanding results, earning the respect and admiration of industry giants such as Warner Music, MGM, Fanatics, Disney, Sony, and Bravado.

