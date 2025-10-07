2025 Women In Screen Printing Awards: Angela Leblanc



Angela Leblanc

Owner | Quality Printing & Embroidery LLC

Galliano, LA

ANGELA LEBLANC HAS BEEN a cornerstone of the decorated apparel industry for 44 years, leading a business that specializes in screen printing, embroidery, and advanced specialty services. A one-time recipient of the Businessperson of the Year Award from the Lafourche Parish Chamber of Commerce, she credits her Cajun heritage for the recognition she has received for her innovation, resilience, and dedication to her community.

In addition to her business achievements, Leblanc has been active in the Lafourche Parish Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Golden Meadow, The Center for Services and Support for People with Disabilities, and Grand Isle Ladies’ Fishing Rodeo for Breast Cancer.

In 1987, her shop took first place in the Impressions’ Awards for non-plastisol heat transfers. Her perseverance through personal challenges, including breast cancer treatments, demonstrates her strength, passion, and unwavering leadership. She also credits Wayne Leblanc, her husband and business partner of 51 years, for the company’s success and his continual support of her.

Q: When did you move from manual printing to automatic, and what impact did it have on your business?

We operated manually for about 20 years before purchasing our first automatic, a 10-station, 8-color press. The change was driven by growth — our workload demanded it. Investing in equipment allowed us to keep up with demand and continue serving our customers.

Of course, when you move to automatic, you must upgrade other departments too — screen prep, cleaning, and supplies all must scale up.

Q: How did you approach growth in embroidery?

We originally subcontracted embroidery, but business grew to the point it made sense to bring it in-house. We started with a single-head machine, then within three years bought a six-head. Two years later, we added two more six-heads.

That was a major investment, but newer technology made the transition smoother. They ran beautifully, and my staff learned to handle most technical issues. Every couple of years, we bring in a professional to do a maintenance tune-up, but otherwise we’ve been able to handle repairs on our own.

Q: You’ve continued leading your business while facing breast cancer treatments. What advice would you give about balancing personal challenges with professional responsibilities?

It’s not easy, but keeping my mind busy with work has helped me push through. My customers support me, and many of them have become friends over the years.

Being at the shop, designing logos, showing new apparel, and staying engaged with people keeps me from dwelling on my illness. My staff helps with extra responsibilities when needed, but I stay involved — running machines, talking to customers, and managing orders. Most importantly, I put God first, lean on my family, and keep moving forward.

Advertisement

Q: As a woman leading a successful business for more than 40 years, what do you believe makes you a leader in the industry?

Resilience. We started in 1981, just months before a recession, and nearly lost everything. We worked extra jobs after hours to keep the business alive.

Over the years, we survived hurricanes — Ida, Rita, Zeta, Katrina — and rebuilt after devastating losses. Through it all, we stayed committed to quality and to our customers. I’ve always believed in doing the work myself and never asking employees to do something I wouldn’t do. That hands-on commitment, combined with perseverance, is what I think defines leadership.

Q: What do you feel has been your greatest accomplishment so far, and what do you hope to achieve in the future?

My greatest accomplishment has been proving that a woman can own and run a successful screen printing and embroidery business for more than 40 years. I’m proud of the relationships we’ve built — with customers, suppliers, and the community. Looking forward, my goal is to leave a legacy for my children and grandchildren — an example of hard work, resilience, and dedication.

Q: What are the biggest lessons you’ve learned about adapting to the newest decorating technologies?

You must change with the times. Stay on top of new trends in apparel, colors, and equipment. We went from manual to automatic presses, and from one embroidery head to 36.

Attending classes and trade shows is important. This is how you learn, grow, and expand.

Q: How do you stay ahead of the competition?

Provide quality work at fair prices and never forget the basics: answer emails, return phone calls, and treat customers with respect.

Q: You’ve been deeply involved in community organizations. How has this engagement supported your business growth?

We’ve always believed in showing up for our community. We sponsor local events — fairs, fishing rodeos, and fundraisers — and produce work for them. Being present builds trust and friendships.

When people see you at events, they remember you. Out of sight, out of mind is real, so we make sure to show up. We attend galas and all kinds of local events. It’s our way of saying, “We’re here, we support you.” That visibility has been invaluable for building lasting relationships.

PHOTO GALLERY (7 IMAGES)

Advertisement