Connect with us

2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards: Celebrating Six Leaders Driving the Industry Forward

Recognizing outstanding women for their technical expertise, leadership, and contributions to the print community.

mm

Published

11 hours ago

on

THE HUGE INFLUENCE women have had in the screen printing is nothing new. Women have been a part of the community from its very beginning, whether owning their own companies, C-level executives, women working in print shops whether in marketing, graphic design, management, or press operators.

Women finally are being recognized for their outstanding efforts and contributions to their industry and communities. And here at screen Printing magazine, we are committed to making sure these incredible ladies get the recognition they so deserve.

With that, we present the winners of the 2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards. Our annual showcase profiles six outstanding women who have made a difference. This is not only in their own shops for technical and creative expertise, but also for local and national leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness.

All women were nominated by third parties, including colleagues, employees, vendors, and other industry observers. We’d like to thank our sponsors who have helped make this esteemed awards program possible.

Congratulations to our winners:

  • Angela Leblanc
    Owner | Quality Printing & Embroidery LLC
    Galliano, LA
  • Christine Geronimo
    Owner | Midnight Supply Co.
    Seattle, WA
  • Denise Mangini
    Owner | Primal Tee Shop
    Blossvale, NY
  • Eshiqita Washington
    Owner | UUA Printing
    Smyrna, GA
  • Jess Ashton
    Owner/Operator | Sierra Custom Ink
    Grass Valley, CA
  • Kristyn Leary
    Owner | Origin
    Steamboat Springs, CO

Read these ladies’ profiles as we showcase their incredible resumés. Also, if you’re attending the Printing United Expo in Orlando, please join us for our ceremony to present the ladies their awards in person. We’ll raise our glasses in a live ceremony at Printing United Expo in Orlando on October 23 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Screen Printing magazine booth, #480.

2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards: Celebrating Six Leaders Driving the Industry Forward

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular