2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards: Celebrating Six Leaders Driving the Industry Forward

THE HUGE INFLUENCE women have had in the screen printing is nothing new. Women have been a part of the community from its very beginning, whether owning their own companies, C-level executives, women working in print shops whether in marketing, graphic design, management, or press operators.

Women finally are being recognized for their outstanding efforts and contributions to their industry and communities. And here at screen Printing magazine, we are committed to making sure these incredible ladies get the recognition they so deserve.

With that, we present the winners of the 2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards. Our annual showcase profiles six outstanding women who have made a difference. This is not only in their own shops for technical and creative expertise, but also for local and national leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness.

All women were nominated by third parties, including colleagues, employees, vendors, and other industry observers. We’d like to thank our sponsors who have helped make this esteemed awards program possible.

Congratulations to our winners:

Angela Leblanc

Owner | Quality Printing & Embroidery LLC

Galliano, LA

Christine Geronimo

Owner | Midnight Supply Co.

Seattle, WA

Denise Mangini

Owner | Primal Tee Shop

Blossvale, NY

Eshiqita Washington

Owner | UUA Printing

Smyrna, GA

Jess Ashton

Owner/Operator | Sierra Custom Ink

Grass Valley, CA

Kristyn Leary

Owner | Origin

Steamboat Springs, CO

Read these ladies’ profiles as we showcase their incredible resumés. Also, if you’re attending the Printing United Expo in Orlando, please join us for our ceremony to present the ladies their awards in person. We’ll raise our glasses in a live ceremony at Printing United Expo in Orlando on October 23 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Screen Printing magazine booth, #480.

