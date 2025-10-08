2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards: Celebrating Six Leaders Driving the Industry Forward
Recognizing outstanding women for their technical expertise, leadership, and contributions to the print community.
THE HUGE INFLUENCE women have had in the screen printing is nothing new. Women have been a part of the community from its very beginning, whether owning their own companies, C-level executives, women working in print shops whether in marketing, graphic design, management, or press operators.
Women finally are being recognized for their outstanding efforts and contributions to their industry and communities. And here at screen Printing magazine, we are committed to making sure these incredible ladies get the recognition they so deserve.
With that, we present the winners of the 2025 Women in Screen Printing Awards. Our annual showcase profiles six outstanding women who have made a difference. This is not only in their own shops for technical and creative expertise, but also for local and national leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness.
All women were nominated by third parties, including colleagues, employees, vendors, and other industry observers. We’d like to thank our sponsors who have helped make this esteemed awards program possible.
Congratulations to our winners:
- Angela Leblanc
Owner | Quality Printing & Embroidery LLC
Galliano, LA
- Christine Geronimo
Owner | Midnight Supply Co.
Seattle, WA
- Denise Mangini
Owner | Primal Tee Shop
Blossvale, NY
- Eshiqita Washington
Owner | UUA Printing
Smyrna, GA
- Jess Ashton
Owner/Operator | Sierra Custom Ink
Grass Valley, CA
- Kristyn Leary
Owner | Origin
Steamboat Springs, CO
Read these ladies’ profiles as we showcase their incredible resumés. Also, if you’re attending the Printing United Expo in Orlando, please join us for our ceremony to present the ladies their awards in person. We’ll raise our glasses in a live ceremony at Printing United Expo in Orlando on October 23 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Screen Printing magazine booth, #480.
