22 Pictures from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2023

Whatever impressions attendees might have formed of the latest Impressions Expo, anyone who walked the show floor at the Long Beach Convention Center January 19 to 22 would have been hard-pressed to avoid hearing the acronym “DTF.” Rather than printing directly onto the material, as is the case with direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, direct-to-film (DTF) printing involves printing designs onto a film that can then be pressed onto the garment. Although DTF has its limits, capability to print digitally without pre-treating can be a powerful tool in the arsenal of an apparel decorator with the right mix of work.
For all the recent focus on the pros and cons of DTF and DTG, traditional screen printing isn’t going anywhere. Press manufacturers continue to unveil new ways to save time by compressing workflows and automating manual tasks. A range of educational sessions, as well as a healthy number of software exhibitors, also revealed a particular focus on streamlining operations off the shop floor, whether by implementing front-office automation (such as online order fulfillment) or rethinking conventional approaches to pricing services.
Other highlights of this exposition included new ink formulations, sublimation equipment, advances in blank apparel, and more. Click through the picture gallery below for an inkling of what Impressions Expo Long Beach had to offer.
Charlie Taublieb, veteran screen printer and president of Taublieb Consulting, leads a course on screen printing basics. Among other advice, he recommended using templates to speed registration and pushing the squeegee rather than pulling it, as was common practice in the past.
According to M&R, combining white printing, color printing, pretreating, heat pressing, and flashing on the same, multi-platform system helps ensure quality and speed. A less obvious aspect of this display of the company’s Plethora system is that workflows also are compressed at the very first stage of the process: The generation of the artwork. The images on these T-shirts were created not by people, but by artificial intelligence (AI). As opposed to replacing artists outright, AI platforms could serve essentially as idea-generation and prototyping engines by quickly supplying large numbers of designs that can be tweaked to meet higher standards.
Pre-treating garments for DTG printing can be laborious and time consuming, but Hanes’ latest offering presents the possibility of eliminating this potential clog in a printer’s workflow.
Reducing the time required to change jobs is a key focus of press manufacturers. Available from SPSI, MHM’s Austrian-built Synchroprint 5000 offers what is essentially a built-in registration system in which pallets can be precisely adjusted by pressing buttons rather than manipulating knobs.
Among other advice for those aspiring to succeed with DTF, Davis Slagle, VP of BeeGraphix, says there’s nothing wrong with buying transfers rather than making your own, particularly at first. Titled “Printing Money: Direct to Film (DTF) Success,” his presentation was just one of many crowded sessions aiming to help PSPs grow their businesses.
Capable of accommodating more than just T-shirts, Roland DGA’s Texart XT-640S multi-station DTG printer offers a customizable platen system for accommodating various apparel in different sizes. Users can set up one set of platens while another is in production.
In addition to its lines of printable and cuttable transfer vinlys, Joto showcased the possibilities of dye sublimated drinkware like these mugs and cups. Constructed of various materials, all of these examples of printed drinkware began as blanks supplied by the company with a polyester coating, which is essential for the dye sublimation process.
Gildan unveiled new marketing campaigns with interactive booths. This example invites attendees to literally get comfortable amid the myriad options available with Comfort Colors, the company’s “lifestyle” brand.
ROQ.US took over the convention center’s atrium, showcasing ROQ printing and finishing equipment including ROQ You, ROQ Next, ROQ Eco, ROQ Now, ROQ Sahara dryer, ROQ Fold, and ROQ Pack.
Martin Truex, Jr., owner of Swell Ink and NASCAR driver, signed autographs, MADE Lab led a session on Faux Applique, and members of Liquid Graphics live printed all weekend long.
Attendees received demos of the Stahl’s Hotronix 360 IQ Hat Heat Press.
Screen Printing magazine connected with attendees on current initiatives such as The Mentorship Project (hosted exclusively by ROQ.US) and the Brain Squad. Apparel decorators who signed up for the monthly survey group received a free T-shirt printed by Stoked on Printing.
The “Tagbot” device from Livingston Systems saves time by enabling the printing of chest graphics and neck tags in the same setup.
Anatol’s Volt automatic screen-printing press is fully electric, with indexing, lifting, and print heads all controlled by servos. According to the company, potential benefits of this design compared to models that rely on compressed air include reduced noise, improved reliability and lower costs.
Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, joined Soosie Sohn, founder and director of Cali Creme, and Meryl Katlin, founder and president of TypeStyles and MakeATeeOnline, for the OmniPrint International Female Creators Panel. The industry leaders discussed current technology needs, DTG myths, growth opportunities, and more.
Dedicated to all facets of decorated apparel, Impressions Expo showcases more than just printing. Embroidery, shown here, was also a common sight on the show floor.
Andy MacDougall live hand printed posters at the Ink Kitchen booth to benefit benefit Care Closet LBC, a local non-profit for the unhoused community in Long Beach. The posters sold out and the fundraiser hit $15,000 by the end of the show. The donation will help feed 500 people for more than three months. .
Andy will be interviewing Rick Roth of Ink Kitchen in the next “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast.
U.N.I.T.E. Together teamed with Print Girl Mafia to spread the message of diversity and inclusion within the print industry. Take the pledge today to show your support.
American Apparel partnered with Aaron Draplin for an exclusive design on the American Apparel 2001 T-shirt. Gildan acquired American Apparel six years ago and is now promoting the “The Timeless Tee” as a vertically integrated blank apparel solution.
Rum Walia (Supacolor), Steven Farag (Campus Ink), Bruce Ackerman (Printavo), and Mike Modgill (Supacolor) recorded the latest episode of the Printavo podcast in the U.N.I.T.E. Together booth. Supacolor recently announced the next generation of its namesake hot peel transfer.
Val Solomon of Night Owls lays transfers on the four-station Automatic Rotating Table Heat Press-EW-HP4A from East West Machines.
This four-station automatic heat press features four platens, a 16 x 20-inch heat element, and is capable of pressing more than 360 heat transfers per hour. East West Machines was founded in 2022 in Houston, Texas, by Night Owls.
What was once deemed “fast fashion” at Bella + Canvas is now “forward fashion.” What you find at retail, you can now get at wholesale.
Stay tuned for a recap of our tour of Bella + Canvas’ headquarters and manufacturing facility.
22 Pictures from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2023
Whatever impressions attendees might have formed of the latest Impressions Expo, anyone who walked the show floor at the Long Beach Convention Center January 19 to 22 would have been hard-pressed to avoid hearing the acronym “DTF.” Rather than printing directly onto the material, as is the case with direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, direct-to-film (DTF) printing involves printing designs onto a film that can then be pressed onto the garment. Although DTF has its limits, capability to print digitally without pre-treating can be a powerful tool in the arsenal of an apparel decorator with the right mix of work.
For all the recent focus on the pros and cons of DTF and DTG, traditional screen printing isn’t going anywhere. Press manufacturers continue to unveil new ways to save time by compressing workflows and automating manual tasks. A range of educational sessions, as well as a healthy number of software exhibitors, also revealed a particular focus on streamlining operations off the shop floor, whether by implementing front-office automation (such as online order fulfillment) or rethinking conventional approaches to pricing services.
Other highlights of this exposition included new ink formulations, sublimation equipment, advances in blank apparel, and more. Click through the picture gallery below for an inkling of what Impressions Expo Long Beach had to offer.