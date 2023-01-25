22 Pictures from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2023

Whatever impressions attendees might have formed of the latest Impressions Expo, anyone who walked the show floor at the Long Beach Convention Center January 19 to 22 would have been hard-pressed to avoid hearing the acronym “DTF.” Rather than printing directly onto the material, as is the case with direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, direct-to-film (DTF) printing involves printing designs onto a film that can then be pressed onto the garment. Although DTF has its limits, capability to print digitally without pre-treating can be a powerful tool in the arsenal of an apparel decorator with the right mix of work.

For all the recent focus on the pros and cons of DTF and DTG, traditional screen printing isn’t going anywhere. Press manufacturers continue to unveil new ways to save time by compressing workflows and automating manual tasks. A range of educational sessions, as well as a healthy number of software exhibitors, also revealed a particular focus on streamlining operations off the shop floor, whether by implementing front-office automation (such as online order fulfillment) or rethinking conventional approaches to pricing services.

Other highlights of this exposition included new ink formulations, sublimation equipment, advances in blank apparel, and more. Click through the picture gallery below for an inkling of what Impressions Expo Long Beach had to offer.