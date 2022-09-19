3 Apparel Printers Land on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Three companies are representing the apparel printing industry on the Inc. 5000, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the US.

Sunday Cool (Tavares, FL), which has carved out a niche as a provider of water-based screen printing services to churches and youth groups, has recorded 209% growth in revenue over the past three years to place No. 2695 on the list. The company was launched in 2015 and is headed by co-founder and president Steve Hooper.

Huge Brands (Salt Lake City) has posted 107% three-year growth in revenue to rank No. 4270. The company provides a variety of services, including in-house screen printing, embroidery and design. Jeremy Conder founded Huge Brands in 2010 and serves as the CEO.

Brist Mfg. (Bellingham, WA) has grown its revenue by exactly 100% over the past three years to rank No. 4438. The company was founded in 2015 and provides screen printing services with an emphasis on sustainability, as well as logo/brand design and e-commerce management. Brendan Pape is the CEO.

Inc. magazine compiles the annual Inc. 5000 list, which ranks US companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, the companies must be privately held and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of Dec. 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.