35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise

The deal will expand the franchise shop’s reach into a new geographic area and an additional niche market.
16 mins ago

From left to right: Mike Colabianchi, Christy Schumacher, Cristina Bertero, Jacky Anderson, Fernando Bertero, and Tim Brown. Courtesy of Fully Promoted.

Cristina and Fernando Bertero, owners of a Fully Promoted franchise in western Cleveland, have acquired Garment Specialties (Twinsburg, OH), a 35-year-old company selling apparel and decorated products.

According to a press release from Fully Promoted, the deal is expected to double sales for the franchise location, expanding its reach into a new geographic area (southeast Cleveland) and an additional niche market.

Garment Specialties sells a variety of apparel and decorated products including embroidery, screen printing, and uniform patches. It also provides niche offerings to police, firefighters, and emergency personnel as well as tactical and armored protective gear, a market that Fully Promoted has not yet penetrated.

The deal enables Garment Specialties to add new categories to its product portfolio including promotional items, tradeshow materials, signage, and paper printing.

Garment Specialties will keep its name while transitioning to Fully Promoted over the next year. Cristina Bertero will continue to run the west Cleveland Fully franchise, while Fernando Bertero will oversee the new location and its expansion.

The acquisition was facilitated by a broker from Transworld Business Advisors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

