Headlines
36-Year-Old Shop Finds a Local Buyer
Former owner will consult for acquiring company.
After 36 years in business, Traces Screen Printing (Waterloo, Ontario) is switching hands.
The shop has been acquired by nearby Imprint Anything (Waterloo, Ontario), which specializes in corporate embroidery. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Traces was founded in 1985 by Tracey Johnston-Aldworth with the help of her father Murray Johnston and sister Susan Tata. Johnston-Aldworth is a 2020 Women in Screen Printing award winner and serves on the editorial board of Screen Printing magazine.
“I couldn’t ask for a better purchaser, for myself and Traces’ employees, of my business than Imprint Anything,” Johnston-Aldworth says. “They are, in my many years of experience, the best embroiderer in the KW and Cambridge Area. Traces will create a full-service, one-stop shop for all our customers. I look forward to consulting with Imprint Anything Inc.”
Bjorn Bevenborn, partner of Imprint Anything, adds:
“Imprint Anything has had the honor to work with Traces Screen Printing Ltd. for over 20 years as a supplier and is absolutely thrilled that it has been given the opportunity to continue its operations. Traces Screen Printing is an efficient and robust screen printing organization, and we are absolutely delighted to have them join forces with Imprint Anything.“
