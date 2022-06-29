Connect with us

True Tales

42 Tries Later, This Screen Printer Learned How *Not* to Dry a Screen

A Brain Squad member shares a True Tale that he’ll never forget.
42 Tries Later, This Screen Printer Learned How *Not* to Dry a Screen

Gonna Soak Up the Sun

Great story from the past. We had visitors from Jamaica. One of the guys was a Rastafarian. He was watching us make screens when he shared this with us: “Ya, man, we use that direct emulsion too. It took us 42 tries to get it to work.” I asked him why it took so long and why so many tries. He replied matter-of-factly: “Ya, man. You can’t coat those screens and set them in the sun to dry!” — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, California

