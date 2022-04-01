Connect with us

53% of Americans Believe Crypto Is “the Future of Finance”

That figure rises to 61% among 35 to 44-year-olds.
A majority of Americans are convinced that cryptocurrency will be “the future of finance,” according to a new opinion poll.

Some 53% of respondents in the national survey subscribed to this view. Among the 25 to 34 age group, the figure was as high as 68%, and among 35 to 44-year-olds it was 61%.

Almost one in five respondents — 17% — said they have invested in cryptocurrency, and the proportion rises to 28% among the 25 to 34 demographic.

Those who have invested are frequently checking and adjusting their assets. About 82% have at least one crypto tracker on their phone. Exactly half of them say they “fiddle or amend” their holdings daily, and 27% of investors do so several times a day. Only 14% of those with active crypto holdings let a week pass without making changes.

“This poll shows how widespread crypto has become, while indicating just how huge it will soon become,” said Eli Ben-Sasson, Co-Founder and President of StarkWare Industries, which commissioned the research. “We see that young Americans, those who will soon shape the economy, are especially tuned in to crypto. It’s an important insight that they are investing in large numbers, and overwhelmingly convinced crypto will be ‘the future.'”

