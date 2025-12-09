Press Releases
613 Originals Names Greg Mastro as Senior Vice President of Operations
Mastro has built a career guiding large-scale operations, capacity planning, and process improvement across fast-moving, technically demanding facilities.
(PRESS RELEASE) MAHWAH, NJ — Greg Mastro has joined 613 Originals, a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium heat transfers, as its new Senior Vice President of Operations. Mastro brings more than 35 years of leadership and experience across manufacturing, engineering, and high-volume production environments including senior leadership roles at alphabroder, Primeline/Jetline, and PCNA.
Mastro has built a career guiding large-scale operations, capacity planning, and process improvement across fast-moving, technically demanding facilities. His experience spans plant leadership, engineering oversight, workflow optimization, and team development — skills that directly support 613 Originals’ continued expansion.
“Greg is a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Deric Hoch, CEO of 613 Originals. “His experience across high-volume manufacturing and operational transformation will help us strengthen our processes, support our teams, and continue bringing best-in-class transfers to our customers.”
Mastro’s collaborative, people-first leadership style and deep operational expertise make him well-positioned to support ongoing growth and strengthen the core production systems that will guide the company into the next stage.
“Operations is ultimately about people — how we support them, train them, and build systems that let them succeed,” Mastro said. “613 Originals has an incredibly dedicated team and a strong foundation. I’m excited to help elevate that further as we continue to grow while keeping the premium quality our customers know and love.”Advertisement
With Mastro’s leadership, he will focus on expanding operational efficiency and supporting the long-term scaling of its U.S.-based facilities.
