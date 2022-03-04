63% of Screen Printers Offer Print-to-Ship Services
Do You or Don’t You: Others find being a one-stop-shop is a “pain in the rear end” and not profitable enough.
QUESTION:
Do you provide a design to print to ship/one-stop-shop experience?
Yes: 63%
- We are primarily a local print shop, but we do ship out online retail orders daily. We market ourselves as an Artisan Screen Printer and do all our art in-house, which distinguishes us locally from the clip art screen printers and Cricut moms. — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs, Greenfield, Indiana
- Our mission is to make ordering decorated apparel as easy as possible while remaining personal. — Scott Garnett, King Screen, Roanoke, Virginia
No: 37%
- It sounds good, but it’s a pain in the rear end to try to cater to every custom garment decoration needs of a customer. Managing just one part of the whole solution is challenge already. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud T-shirts, Miami, Florida
- We stopped designing for others. We saw we were losing our passion by dealing with customers who were “designers” (so why come to us then?), but we do offer shipping. — Joel Alvarez, Silk Dreams, Miami, Florida
- We used to and we discovered that some items, such as paper printing, were a lost cause and just ate up time because they weren’t profitable projects for us. Narrowing our focus to just apparel helped a lot. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville, Ohio
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
63% of Screen Printers Offer Print-to-Ship Services
Screen Printers Dive into the Legal Side of Owning Their Shop
What Does Your Equipment Purchasing Process Look Like?
24 Things That Take a Ton of Time but Are Totally Worth Doing
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
37-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to Private Investor
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo
-
Brain Squad2 weeks ago
24 Things That Take a Ton of Time but Are Totally Worth Doing
-
Articles3 days ago
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
-
Headlines1 week ago
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
16 Shirts to Get You Ready for the Super Bowl
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Printavo, InkSoft Merge Through Private Equity
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Kornit Digital Opens Ink Manufacturing Facility