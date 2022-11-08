Headlines
$7.5M Retail Crime Ring Busted After 18-Month Undercover Investigation
Authorities recovered 278,000 items stacked floor to ceiling in a warehouse
Law enforcement has charged 10 people connected to a retail theft ring which stole about $7.5 million in merchandise and operated from coast to coast, CBS Chicago reports.
Authorities recovered 278,000 items in pallets that were stacked floor to ceiling in a Bolingbrook, Ill., warehouse. The pallets were then shipped to members of the ring based in California and New York, who flipped the products online and at smaller stores, the article says.
The organized crime operation was brought down after an 18-month undercover investigation that was carried out by the Wilmette and Chicago Police Departments, the Illinois State Police and Homeland Security.
“Rather than go after the thieves who stole these items at the retailers, we are prosecuting those at the top of the organization so that we can put an end to the entire enterprise,” said Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow in a statement provided to the outlet.
The 10 people who were indicted face charges ranging from money laundering to theft.Advertisement
Read more at CBS Chicago.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
$7.5M Retail Crime Ring Busted After 18-Month Undercover Investigation
STS Inks Direct-to-Film Press
GIS Support for Epson Printheads
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
True Tales3 weeks ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Headlines1 week ago
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Do You or Don't You?4 weeks ago
Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
-
Photo Gallery1 week ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker4 weeks ago
How to Use Instagram and TikTok to Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
-
Buzz Session3 weeks ago
Keeping Up with the Screen Printers