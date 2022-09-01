Headlines
70-Year-Old Screen Printing Business Finds New Ownership
A husband-and-wife team has taken the reins of the shop, which has left control of the family that founded it.
Carroll Printing Company (Cleveland, TN) has changed hands after 70 years in business.
Heath and Tasha Sullivan recently purchased the shop, which offers apparel printing, embroidery, promotional items, and paper printing services.
Founded by Ralph Carroll in 1952, the business was passed down to cousins Jackie Carroll and Lavoy Jones, who retired in 2019. Extended family members Andrea and Ty Boddeker then took over the shop, selling it to the Sullivans in August.
The Sullivans grew up in the area and attended nearby Lee University. They formerly owned Ridge Outfitters, an outdoor specialty retailer, as well as a laundromat.
The couple took a break from business ownership in 2020 to focus on Tasha’s personal health, the shop says on its website. After being given clearance from her doctor, she is now the company’s president.Advertisement
You can read more about the shop at carrollprintingcompany.com/whoweare.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
SupplyOne Offers Packaging Management Program, Targeting Supply Chain Woes
70-Year-Old Screen Printing Business Finds New Ownership
Hanes Launches New Marketing Campaign for Champion Hoodies
Apparel Company Fined $200K for “Made in USA” Fraud
Gildan Sells a Manufacturing Plant
Promo Apparel Supplier Shuts Down
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Apparel Company Fined $200K for “Made in USA” Fraud
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Gildan Sells a Manufacturing Plant
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Equipment Maker to Leave California for the Midwest
-
Headlines4 days ago
Promo Apparel Supplier Shuts Down
-
Shop Management3 weeks ago
Screen Printers Can Sell More Promo Swag with Online Tools and Distributors
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Private Equity Firm Takes Stake in Apparel Printer
-
Events3 weeks ago
5 Takeaways from Shirt Lab Chicago
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy4 weeks ago
Watt’s Up With That?