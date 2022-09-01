Connect with us

Headlines

70-Year-Old Screen Printing Business Finds New Ownership

A husband-and-wife team has taken the reins of the shop, which has left control of the family that founded it.
mm

Published

20 hours ago

on

Carroll Printing Company (Cleveland, TN) has changed hands after 70 years in business.

70-Year-Old Screen Printing Business Finds New Ownership

From left to right: Tasha Sullivan, Heath Sullivan, Ty Boddeker, and Andrea Boddeker. Credit: Carroll Printing Company

Heath and Tasha Sullivan recently purchased the shop, which offers apparel printing, embroidery, promotional items, and paper printing services.

Founded by Ralph Carroll in 1952, the business was passed down to cousins Jackie Carroll and Lavoy Jones, who retired in 2019. Extended family members Andrea and Ty Boddeker then took over the shop, selling it to the Sullivans in August.

The Sullivans grew up in the area and attended nearby Lee University. They formerly owned Ridge Outfitters, an outdoor specialty retailer, as well as a laundromat.

The couple took a break from business ownership in 2020 to focus on Tasha’s personal health, the shop says on its website. After being given clearance from her doctor, she is now the company’s president.

Advertisement

You can read more about the shop at carrollprintingcompany.com/whoweare.

 

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular