70-Year-Old Screen Printing Business Finds New Ownership

Carroll Printing Company (Cleveland, TN) has changed hands after 70 years in business.

Heath and Tasha Sullivan recently purchased the shop, which offers apparel printing, embroidery, promotional items, and paper printing services.

Founded by Ralph Carroll in 1952, the business was passed down to cousins Jackie Carroll and Lavoy Jones, who retired in 2019. Extended family members Andrea and Ty Boddeker then took over the shop, selling it to the Sullivans in August.

The Sullivans grew up in the area and attended nearby Lee University. They formerly owned Ridge Outfitters, an outdoor specialty retailer, as well as a laundromat.

The couple took a break from business ownership in 2020 to focus on Tasha’s personal health, the shop says on its website. After being given clearance from her doctor, she is now the company’s president.

Advertisement

You can read more about the shop at carrollprintingcompany.com/whoweare.