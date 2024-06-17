730 Printing Tour to Hit 9 US Cities This Summer

(PRESS RELEASE) Chicago, IL— 730 Printing, in partnership with ROQ.US and MADE Lab, is thrilled to announce the 730 Printing Tour, a groundbreaking event set to reimagine and redefine the apparel decoration landscape and experience. This summer, the tour will travel to nine major U.S. cities, showcasing the incredible designs of 730 Printing, artist and influencer Austin Babbitt, and the revolutionary ROQ YOU Automatic Screen Printing Press through live demonstrations, workshops, and discussions with hundreds of attendees.

730 Printing wants to cultivate and preserve a culture they are passionate about. Screen printed shirts mean the world to those who own them, and even more to those who create them. In the modern era, so many businesses are focused on speed and profit over art, that’s where 730 Printing stands their ground, “We want to create clothes that don’t get thrown away or donated, we want to make things that people cherish,” says 730’s James Margonie. 730 is adamant about the craft of printing, and maintaining a focus on making stuff that they want to make.

Starting from Chicago on June 14th, the tour will feature stops in cities such as New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness the ROQ YOU Press on the road – a first for ROQ, creating stunning designs in real-time right before their eyes. The tour aims to educate and inspire the brand and print communities, offering fresh hands-on experiences and expert insights. Attendees will even have the opportunity to print on their own apparel brought from home on the ROQ YOU Auto Press.

Hosting the tour is Austin Babbitt, known by his moniker “Asspizza,” a visionary artist and clothing designer from Queens, New York. Babbitt, known for his originality and edge, co-founded 730 Printing to push the boundaries of screen printing. His journey from hand-printing clothes to leading a daring company embodies the spirit of innovation and quality.

Austin has been known for bringing the community together since the inception of his brand. Closing down the streets of Manhattan with kids storming the block for free clothes, his “Artist of the World” art show on 6th Street, and most recently doing The 50 States Tour, where he did a pop-up installation in every US state, met every fan and cultivated his community that is passionate and excited about clothes, culture, and art. The natural progression of this was the 730 Printing Tour. Live screen printing on an industry-leading machine, educating his customers, bringing together the community, and showing the kids how screen printing with nothing more than a table and a screen, can lead you to the advanced industry of automatic screen printing. He wants every audience member to know they could do it too.

“This tour is to push the boundaries of screen printing,” said Babbitt. “We were constantly told this tour would be impossible but now we’re doing it. We’re excited to share 730’s passion and expertise with the community.”

Joining the tour, Colton Moreno from the ROQ.US Solutions Team will be on hand to guide attendees through the capabilities of the ROQ. With a focus on how this technology can elevate businesses, Cory Hanes of the ROQ.US Tech Team will demonstrate the transformative power of ROQ’s innovative solutions for the next generation of designers, printers, and brands.

Miguel Veliz from MADE Lab, an esteemed print engineer and expert in SEPS and artistry, will also be joining the tour. With his extensive knowledge and innovative approach, Miguel plays a crucial role in pushing the boundaries of apparel decoration.

The tour will feature live printing demonstrations, engaging workshops, and insightful discussions to enhance participants’ understanding of print production. It’s a rare opportunity to learn directly from industry leaders and see the latest technology in action.

Media representatives are invited to join this electrifying journey and cover the tour’s events. To arrange interviews or attend a live event, please contact Merrill Capps at mcapps@roq.us.

For more information and to see the full tour schedule, visit https://www.roq.us/events-that-roq