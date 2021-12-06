86% of Screen Printers Give Holiday Bonuses to Their Staff
Do You or Don’t You: Our Brain Squad members share how they spread Christmas cheer among their employees.
QUESTION:
Do you give holiday bonuses to staff?
Yes: 86%
- Cash. Amount usually determined by what kind of year we had. — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus, Naperville, Illinois
- We close our shop between Christmas and New Year’s Day. The holiday bonus is typically at least the amount that would have been earned during that time period for our team members. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville, Ohio
- I do a holiday party, gifts, and bonus. — Jeremy Picker, AMB3R Creative, Denver, Colorado
- Based on the years’ sales, a “pot” is created and divided. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
- Gifts, yes. We also have yearly profit sharing. I was advised years ago not to give cash gifts. The hardest working staff members can resent the new or least hardworking staff members for getting the identical cash gift. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario
- Yes, a plan based on performance, attendance, and loyalty. A pre-planned amount that is safe for the company but interesting for the team member. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts, Miami, Florida
No: 14%
- We generally have a big crew lunch and some sort of gift, like a case of beer. — Shannon McKinnon, St. Peters, Sydney, New South Wales
- Gift cards to all employees. — Doug Heminger, SS Designs, Winter Haven, Florida
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
How Screen Printers Are Using TikTok to Reach New Heights
10 Trends Screen Printers Should Watch in 2022
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
33-Year-Old Screen Shop Finds a Local Buyer
Screening by Hand Stays Alive at 51-Year-Old, Family-Run Studio
