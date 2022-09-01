Connect with us

9 Screen Shop Managers Share Policies for Talking Politics

Most are hands-off when it comes to making rules for workplace conversations, but one warns of potential consequences for “heated discussions.”
There’s a lot going on politically, socially, and economically. Do you have rules for keeping the workplace conversations around certain topics to a minimum?

  • None except to be kind and respect the right for others to have different views than you. It is really OK we don’t all agree. Really! — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs
  • As long as it’s respectful, it’s healthy to discuss what is going on. — Shannon McKinnon, Aisle 6ix
  • Not so much. If the subject comes up, my general approach is: How does this impact us today in the shop and what can we do to mitigate the impact? — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech

  • We are here to earn a living and serve the customer. Everything else, including disturbing the peace with heated discussions, puts your employment at risk. — Jim Bradley, Bradley Nameplate Corporation

  • “We just try to maintain a professional atmosphere and stay respectful of all people.” — Ian Graham, Fine Southern Gentlemen

  • No rules, other than to treat other people with respect. We are professionals and adults. Act accordingly. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting
  • Nah, we believe in an active dialogue with our staff. Of course, we’d attempt to limit anything during our [live printing] activations, but our staff is incredibly diverse and we like it that way. — Maxwell Beehner, Family Industries
  • No. We are a team. As a team, we must be united on all fronts. We allow open, healthy, and productive venting and discussion. — Scott Garnett, King Screen
  • I have a great staff that is mature. We can discuss differences without getting angry or putting each other down. It’s a great environment to discuss topics, learn, and educate. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse
  • If we could find people to hire, we would institute some rules. But no need right now. Too few of us left. — Larry Mays, Mays Marketing Group
