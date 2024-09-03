A Chat With the Prez

THIS IS ONE OF the most exciting times of the year where printers of all disciplines come together for the industry’s largest convention in Las Vegas September 10-12, organized by the PRINTING United Alliance. From textile, industrial, and commercial screen printing, wide-format digital printing, signage solutions, and digital apparel and promotional products printing, there’s something for everyone at the annual show.

I recently caught up with Mark Subers, President of Events and Exhibition for the Alliance. He offered insight into the many innovative opportunities for printers to see the latest in equipment, supplies and software technologies; endless networking possibilities available through several gatherings organized by the Alliance and exhibitors; and extensive educational sessions through the comprehensive conference program.

The Expo’s staff has worked very hard these past several years to debunk the short-term reputation that the show had become strictly a wide-format show. Apparel and promotional products printing always has been an important and vital part of the show but fell into the shadows during the 2010’s as digital printing took over. But now, under new management for the past several years, textile printing has surged again as more exhibitors are supporting the show and the Expo. The Alliance has reinvested in attracting and promoting apparel, digital apparel, and promo products printing into creative and exciting opportunities available on the show floor, after-hours events, and a robust educational program, according to Subers.

“To a certain degree, I think the proof is into pudding that the new model is working,” says Subers. “The convergence of bringing back all types of screen and digital printing on a macro scale rather than segmentation is the right one because everyone’s starting to play in each other’s backyard. There’s this movement in the industry. For instance, I was looking at that fact that many commercial printers have adopted wide format. About 50% of our commercial printer exhibitors will have a wide-format machine at the show. And I think we’ve gotten out in front of this.”

The printing landscape has changed quite a bit, he adds. The revamped Expo takes a one-roof approach because, in today’s economy, everyone is on limited budgets. Printers of all types can only spend so much time out of the office. They can’t go to six different shows, and this is the country’s largest event to see everything there is to see in the many facets of our industry, says Subers.

“Where the Industry Gathers”

That’s the Expo’s theme this year. “We’ve gotten to the point where we’re have critical mass of all of the segmentation. We just want to reinforce the idea that if you’re going to pick one show to attend, this is the show you want to go to,” says Subers. “We’re all about the printing. ‘Where the Industry Gathers’ really is the ideal tagline to say…if you’re going to go to Asia for Europe for some of the world’s biggest printing shows, this is the one that you want to come to for a much less investment of money and time.”

Apparel Printing Never Left But It’s Back

The Apparel Zone is a hands-on trading zone at this year’s show. According to Subers, the Alliance has tried to amp it up a bit and give it a theme this year.

“It’s an old Vegas theme,” says Subers. “We’ve set it up like an old Vegas Strip. There are storefronts and selfie opportunities, and a marquee theater. Our sponsors each get their storefront where they can decorate it however they want. We’re trying to make it a whole experience and let the sponsors train twice a day on a schedule.”

“If you want to come and learn about either new equipment or different technologies, then this is this is a place to come, and it will be fun. There’s a coffee bar and a cocktail bar. It’s very thematic. There’s even a podcast booth and a theater for educational sessions.”

The way the show is broken out is both the Central Hall and South Hall. The South Hall is mostly exhibitors featuring apparel decoration, printed electronics, and industrial and commercial printing, says Subers. Wide-format digital printing bridges both sides of the hall. It brings people to both sides of the hall, says Subers.

Wide-Format Preview

The digital printing arena also has made big moves, according to Subers. “The R and D cycles are much faster. The industry always is pushing the boundaries of being better. If you look at the show, we try to serve all markets under one roof, I want attendees to think, ‘Wow,’ they’re really invested. We’ve got these fun things to do in addition to sourcing new products, learning from our educational offerings, and networking opportunities.”

Wide-format solutions for interior design, sublimation, wall coverings, backlit signage, vehicle wraps, and more are going to be abundant at the show. The major manufacturers will be on hand with product managers and experts to fill attendees in on the latest technologies and innovations and answer questions about their latest offerings. It’s something not be missed. We’ll see you there!