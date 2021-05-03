A New, Wisdom-Packed Screen Printing Podcast Heads Your Way

OK, FOLKS, SOME bad news. After writing columns under the catch-all title “Shop Talk” since approximately 2003, time, space, changing media, and competition have conspired to reshape this labor of love. With ROQ.US taking over the Shop Talk moniker for their podcast, and my besties at the Ink Kitchen using it for their industry event gabfests, plus about 347 other magazines or columns in the automotive realm or other trades who use the title… this is it. The Last Shop Talk column by Andymac. I’ve loved every minute of it, and I hope readers enjoyed my scribbles.

It’s the end of an era for me. It coincides with my recent retirement from the day-to-day running of Wachiay Studio (wachiaystudio.com) up here on Vancouver Island. Over 40 years working in and running screen printing shops.

Eighteen years turning in columns and stories to a great list of editors, many of whom became close friends.

But don’t worry. The good news? I start a new adventure with this issue. I’ll be highlighting my new podcast in this column. To lots of you, that’s nothing new. This bozo, the guy who chucked his cell phone in 2004, has only discovered them in the last while, when the subject of hosting a podcast was broached by my editor, Adrienne. I’ve done interviews for radio and TV, and was never shy around a mic when I used to play in a band. It’s always good to try something new, so I invite my loyal readers to give it a shot. It’s called Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy?

I’ve had a fascination and involvement with this silkscreen thing for more than 40 years – 50 if you count my first try in high school, which was a hand painted stencil of Jimi Hendrix. It kind of defined my life in many ways.

Analog. Rock and Roll. Printing.

Screen printing has always had a diverse community. From that hokey high school setup, to the most modern electronic, medical, and textile factories in the world, we’re all screen printers, all squeegee draggers, and ink squishers.

The plan is to bring guests to the podcast from the wide world of screen printing. My goal is to learn a bit more from some interesting people, to mix the triple A categories of screen printing together, and lastly, see if we can find a few things to laugh about and some common bonds in a world that tries to divide us.

My first guest is Dr. Martin Peacock, PhD, who I initially contacted back before Christmas while researching the use of screen printing in the fight against COVID and its use in other medical devices. In our correspondence, we discovered, although we are worlds apart, we both live in small villages called Royston – Vancouver Island and England. I invite readers to click the link below and join us. We’re going to talk about his research and work in the electrochemical field, biosensors, his early years in screen printing, and his company, Zimmer and Peacock (zimmerpeacock.com).

From the world of Alchemy, we check in with Dr. Martin Peacock and learn a little about electrochemical science, biosensors, and his work developing medical rapid testing devices, including the world’s first COVID-19 breathalyzer.

As you listen, Martin has generously provided photos to accompany and enhance the podcast.

Listen to the podcast here.