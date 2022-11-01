Brain Squad
A Peek Behind the Curtain: What Kind of Social Post Has Generated the Biggest Response for You?
- Video clip of activity or people in shop doing goofy things. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing.
- Prints gone wrong. — Eric Solomon, Night Owls
- Lesson based on experience that adds value to my audience. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Technologies
- Links to blogs. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse
- A teaching opportunity. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink
- Timely, relevant content that has answers customers are looking for. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting
- Posts that relate to the local community. It can be for an event or something we did to contribute to a cause. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art
- Food. — Ron Goodwin, Goodwin Graphics
- When we’re tagged in posts of popular posters by big bands/artists. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints
- Customers posting pictures of our work. — Eric Courtemanche, Revision Screen Printing
- A teaching opportunity. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink
Check out more of Chessie’s social media and marketing tips here.
- Charlie’s Corner (my Zoom sessions). — Charlie Taublieb, Taublieb Consulting
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
9 Lessons Screen Printers Learned in 2022
Top 10 Articles from 2022
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
True Tales2 weeks ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
21 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
Printing United Expo Is Back – But It’s Missing Something
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Do You or Don't You?3 weeks ago
Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
She’s a Prolific Mentor Who’s Driven by a Steadfast Faith
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
Her Shop Is Flourishing Thanks to “Ninja” Entrepreneurship