Connect with us

Inks & Coatings

mm

Published

6 hours ago

on

Absolute Inkjet Black Ink for Film Applications 

Absolute Inkjet Black Ink for Film Applications 

UV absorbing dye blocks light.

Absolute Inkjet has announced Absolute Black VET inks designed for clear film imaging and compatible with Epson Ecotank model printers, including Epson Ecotank Photo ET-8500, Epson Ecotank Photo ET-8550, and the Epson Surecolor T3170x. The black ink series leverages UV absorbing dye designed to block light for exposure applications including screen positives, flexo plates, and photo engraving. Films produced with the inks are scratch-resistant and can be reused, the company reports. Offered in 140-ml bottles and 1-L bulk bottles.

Absolute Inkjet

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Absolute Inkjet
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing | Inks + Coatings

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

Most Popular