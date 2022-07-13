Adam Calvary

Family Industries | Director of Events & Special Projects

Born In Los Angeles and partially raised in the North West, Adam Spent his youth playing in no-name punk bands, traveling the country, getting into small amounts of trouble, looking for love in all the wrong places, and falling in love with all the wrong people. Though he’s never stayed in one place very long, he finds himself the most loyal and committed to the people he met nine years ago at Family Industries. With his love for people, customer service, printing, and events, he found himself a new home as the Director of Events & Special Projects. Never defeated by any request, he proudly adds to the team’s repertoire with every outlandish ask by his clients. He’s worked with just about every brand and agency currently relevant and feels comfort in the fast paced, neurotic world of events. He cries and laughs, easily and often, and he loves what he does with a passion.