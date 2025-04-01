Editor's Note
Add Digital or Die?!
There’s no way around it. Diversifying your screen-printing business is paramount to competing in today’s market.
“TRADITIONAL SCREEN printing is dead.” That shocking and breaking news shook the industry what…two decades or more ago? Nothing new to be alarmed about. Yet, this issue has been the topic of conversation for many years. The burning question? Will digital decorating ever take over traditional screen printing?
Print shop owners of all sizes, industry consultants and educators, media content providers such as Screen Printing magazine, influential industry figures…there’s so many people who factor in as to whether this ominous prediction ever will come true. Of course, as traditional ink lovers, we hope not. And think not.
I’ve been listening to these conversations for decades since digital apparel decorating such as DTG, heat-transfer technology advancements, and now the burgeoning DTF market have been expanding at light speed. And throughout all of those years of conversations, the consensus hasn’t seemed to change.Advertisement
Will we ever go all-digital? From what I’ve always heard — and keep hearing — right now, that’s a hard no. There’s room for everyone in a diverse but converging industry. Screen-printing equipment manufacturers continue to develop press advancements; new dryer technology is speeding up the curing process; and ink companies remain committed to developing formulations that deliver exceptional results for printing.
But for smaller orders, one-offs, sampling, etc., technologies such as DTG, DTF, advanced heat-applied transfers, and sublimation printing are the better option. But here’s another news flash: If you don’t diversify, you’ll get left behind. Today’s climate is too competitive to stay stagnant and do what you’ve always done. Even well-established, high-volume printers can benefit from getting into larger digital decorating options such as ganged high-production run DTF transfers, or long-run DTG jobs on one of the higher production machines.
So we can run but none of us can hide. It’s a good thing to keep up with the a converging and advancing industry. We all need to embrace our changing market as we always have done. Don’t let digital scare you or think it’s taking you away from your shop’s initial vision to be a tried-and-true screen printer. It’s just that times, they are a’changin’.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Add Digital or Die?!
Setting the Stage for the Industry’s Future
Roland DG Corp. Names Director of Global Market Research
Setting the Stage for the Industry’s Future
Promo and Print to Converge at PRINTING United Expo 2026 With ASI Show Pavilion Debut
Nazdar SourceOne Becomes Nationwide Distributor for M & R Printing Equipment
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 months ago
Generative AI in the Screen-Print Industry: How Far Have We Come?
-
Editor's Note1 month ago
Everything Is Cyclical … Which Means Some Old Friends Are Back
-
Trends2 months ago
Apparel Goes Back for the Future
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Lawson Screen & Digital and Workhorse Products Announce Strategic Merger
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Shirt Lab Business Boot Camp 2025 Registration Open
-
Product Wrap-Up2 months ago
Latest Product Releases for January-February
-
Articles2 months ago
Roland DG, Race Cars, and Rad New Printers: A Winning Combination
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine Enables High-Volume Production and Automation