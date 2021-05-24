Connect with us

Adrienne Palmer Appears on “Badass Women of Promo” Podcast

Screen Printing’s editor-in-chief shares her efforts to promote diversity in the industry.
Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, recently appeared on the “Badass Women of Promo” podcast, which highlights influential women in the promotional products industry.

In the episode, Palmer shares her efforts to bring more diversity into the screen printing industry, specifically when it comes to women and women of color. She also talks about the importance of self-advocacy and discusses the inspirational women who’ve made an impact on her career.

To listen to the episode, click the play button below. To learn more about the podcast, hosted by Charity Gibson, visit badasswomenofpromo.com.

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

