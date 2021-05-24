Adrienne Palmer Appears on “Badass Women of Promo” Podcast

Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, recently appeared on the “Badass Women of Promo” podcast, which highlights influential women in the promotional products industry.

In the episode, Palmer shares her efforts to bring more diversity into the screen printing industry, specifically when it comes to women and women of color. She also talks about the importance of self-advocacy and discusses the inspirational women who’ve made an impact on her career.

To listen to the episode, click the play button below. To learn more about the podcast, hosted by Charity Gibson, visit badasswomenofpromo.com.

