Adrienne Palmer Gives News Updates on the 2 Regular Guys Podcast

Keypoint Intelligence assesses trends in NA apparel decorator market, Next Level Apparel transitions to recycled polyester fabric, and four female leaders discuss how to accelerate diversity in the industry.
3 hours ago

THE 2 REGULAR Guys Podcast, hosted by Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs, is a weekly video podcast that discusses apparel decoration, sublimation, heat transfer vinyl, vinyl cutting, embroidery, screen printing, direct to garment, and more. The live show is held every Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, joins the hosts once a month for their industry news segment. Watch the three-minute video above to learn the latest from Screen Printing magazine.

