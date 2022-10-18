Connect with us

Adrienne Palmer Joins the 2 Regular Guys Podcast for Industry News Update

Screen printed posters from Jack White’s tour, a recent acquisition by TShirts.com, and the upcoming Women in Screen Printing Awards ceremony were discussed.
THE 2 REGULAR GUYS Podcast, hosted by Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs, is a weekly video podcast that discusses apparel decoration, sublimation, heat transfer vinyl, vinyl cutting, embroidery, screen printing, direct to garment, and more. The live show is held every Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, joined the co-hosts for their brand-new industry news segment. Watch the five-minute video above to learn the latest from Screen Printing magazine.

