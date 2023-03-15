Webinars/Videos
Adrienne Palmer Shares Industry News During Latest 2 Regular Guys Podcast
Grimco and ROQ.US strike national distribution deal, Atlanta Screenprints loses $75,000 worth of equipment in heist, and industry reacts to apparel company allegedly linked to forced labor.
THE 2 REGULAR Guys Podcast, hosted by Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs, is a weekly video podcast that discusses apparel decoration, sublimation, heat transfer vinyl, vinyl cutting, embroidery, screen printing, direct to garment, and more. The live show is held every Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, joins the hosts once a month for their industry news segment. Watch the four-minute video above to learn the latest from Screen Printing magazine.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Multicraft and ROQ.US to Open New Showroom in Chicago
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts Turns in Banner Year
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
Grimco and ROQ.US Strike National Distribution Deal
Industry Reacts to Apparel Company Allegedly Linked to Forced Labor
