Adrienne Palmer Shares Latest News During 2 Regular Guys Podcast

THE 2 REGULAR GUYS Podcast, hosted by Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs, is a weekly video podcast that discusses apparel decoration, sublimation, heat transfer vinyl, vinyl cutting, embroidery, screen printing, direct to garment, and more. The live show is held every Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, joined the co-hosts yet again for their industry news segment. Watch the four-minute video above to learn the latest from Screen Printing magazine.