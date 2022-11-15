Webinars/Videos
Adrienne Palmer Shares Latest News During 2 Regular Guys Podcast
Mark Cuban invests again in Campus Ink, screen shop in ruins after fire, and Trust Print Shop offers tour during Print Hustlers Conf.
THE 2 REGULAR GUYS Podcast, hosted by Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs, is a weekly video podcast that discusses apparel decoration, sublimation, heat transfer vinyl, vinyl cutting, embroidery, screen printing, direct to garment, and more. The live show is held every Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, joined the co-hosts yet again for their industry news segment. Watch the four-minute video above to learn the latest from Screen Printing magazine.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Smithers Forecasts Dye Sublimation Market in New Report
Adrienne Palmer Shares Latest News During 2 Regular Guys Podcast
How to Start a Silk-Screening Business from Home
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines5 days ago
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
-
True Tales4 weeks ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Photo Gallery2 weeks ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 weeks ago
30 Screen Printers Name Their Must-Have Tools and Equipment
-
Best of the Business7 days ago
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
S&S Activewear Names New CEO