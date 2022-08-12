Digital Printing
Aeoon Hybrid DTG Printer
Engineered to image complex fabrics with or without pretreatment.
Aeoon’s Kyo hybrid DTG/screen printing press is designed for high-volume production environments, according to the company. The printer can image fabrics such as cotton, synthetics, mixed fibers, canvas, wood, leather and more with or without pretreatment. Users can choose between models with:
- Eight or 12 printheads
- Two or three print stations
- Max. printing size of 16 x 20 (with frame) or 20 x 28 in. (frameless)
- Double CMYK ink configuration or CMYK+4W+HL
The press is engineered for standalone screen printing or digital printing, or a combination of screen and DTG printing simultaneously. Features include KyoToScreen workflow for simple, precise screen positioning and prep for hybrid printing; app for screen setting; screen adjustment up to 0.001 mm; industrial printheads with 600 to 2400 dpi res; low white ink consumption; integrated OPC-UA interface; and more.
MANUFACTURER: AEOON
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
