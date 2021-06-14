Agenda Details Announced for Continuous Improvement Conference 2021

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA – Printing United Alliance, in partnership with the Flexible Packaging Association and TLMI, has announced details for the 2021 Continuous Improvement Conference.

The annual event aims to equip printing and converting companies with the tools to boost operational productivity by implementing lean concepts as well as other management and quality systems. This year’s event is being held in person on Aug. 22-24 at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. Registration and the complete event schedule can be found at ci.printing.org.

The Continuous Improvement Conference offers attendees practical ways to reduce operational costs and improve customer experience and satisfaction through process improvement. The event was designed for executives and managers playing a vital role in improving operational performance, including those in the following roles.

President/CEO

COO

Plant manager

VP of operation

Production manager

Quality manager

Continuous improvement champions and facilitator

“We are very excited to be conducting the conference in-person again,” says Jim Workman, VP of technology and research for Printing United Alliance. “The content is as relevant today as ever, since printing companies without a systematic approach to improving processes and performance will fall further behind. We encourage any company seeking improvement ideas to join us in August.”

Programming

Those attending the event will learn how to best implement concepts and tools that can create competitive advantage. Sessions include insight in the following areas:

Improvement strategies used to raise efficiency and reduce mistakes

Implementing lean manufacturing concepts and tools

Printing company case studies on engaging employees to search for and eliminate waste

Advice and inspiration from renowned authorities in operational excellence

Guiding leadership principles propelling some of North America’s best companies

How executives lead cultural transformation

Eliminating peers’ similar challenges in moderated sessions

Keynote Speakers

Renowned leaders in the space will be presenting real-life case studies and best practices. Among these notable presenters are the following keynoters:

Mike Hoseus, executive director, Center for Quality People & Organizations

Karen Martin, president, TKMG, Inc.

David Veech, founder and president, Leadersights, Inc.

Event details, pricing, and registration can be found at ci.printing.org.