Press Releases
Agenda Details Announced for Continuous Improvement Conference 2021
In-person event to be held Aug. 22-24.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA – Printing United Alliance, in partnership with the Flexible Packaging Association and TLMI, has announced details for the 2021 Continuous Improvement Conference.
The annual event aims to equip printing and converting companies with the tools to boost operational productivity by implementing lean concepts as well as other management and quality systems. This year’s event is being held in person on Aug. 22-24 at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. Registration and the complete event schedule can be found at ci.printing.org.
The Continuous Improvement Conference offers attendees practical ways to reduce operational costs and improve customer experience and satisfaction through process improvement. The event was designed for executives and managers playing a vital role in improving operational performance, including those in the following roles.
- President/CEO
- COO
- Plant manager
- VP of operation
- Production manager
- Quality manager
- Continuous improvement champions and facilitator
“We are very excited to be conducting the conference in-person again,” says Jim Workman, VP of technology and research for Printing United Alliance. “The content is as relevant today as ever, since printing companies without a systematic approach to improving processes and performance will fall further behind. We encourage any company seeking improvement ideas to join us in August.”
Programming
Those attending the event will learn how to best implement concepts and tools that can create competitive advantage. Sessions include insight in the following areas:Advertisement
- Improvement strategies used to raise efficiency and reduce mistakes
- Implementing lean manufacturing concepts and tools
- Printing company case studies on engaging employees to search for and eliminate waste
- Advice and inspiration from renowned authorities in operational excellence
- Guiding leadership principles propelling some of North America’s best companies
- How executives lead cultural transformation
- Eliminating peers’ similar challenges in moderated sessions
Keynote Speakers
Renowned leaders in the space will be presenting real-life case studies and best practices. Among these notable presenters are the following keynoters:
- Mike Hoseus, executive director, Center for Quality People & Organizations
- Karen Martin, president, TKMG, Inc.
- David Veech, founder and president, Leadersights, Inc.
Event details, pricing, and registration can be found at ci.printing.org.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Screen Saver Podcast: Support Local Artists
Chicago Shop Makes OnlyFans Hat Floyd Mayweather Wore for Ring Entrance
Agenda Details Announced for Continuous Improvement Conference 2021
How a Professional Wrestler Began Supplying Screen Printed Apparel to the Wrestling Community
11 Photos That Show What It Takes to Be a Screen Printer
A Print Provider’s Guide to Becoming More Profitable
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Branding
-
Case Studies3 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Best of the Business3 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Screen Printing3 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Press Releases4 months ago
Digital Art Solutions Presents Free Graphics Academy Master Class Series
-
Thomas Trimingham3 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Marshall Atkinson3 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Editorial Advisory Board