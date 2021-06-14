Connect with us

Press Releases

Agenda Details Announced for Continuous Improvement Conference 2021

In-person event to be held Aug. 22-24.
mm

Published

12 hours ago

on

Agenda Details Announced for Continuous Improvement Conference 2021

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA – Printing United Alliance, in partnership with the Flexible Packaging Association and TLMI, has announced details for the 2021 Continuous Improvement Conference.

The annual event aims to equip printing and converting companies with the tools to boost operational productivity by implementing lean concepts as well as other management and quality systems. This year’s event is being held in person on Aug. 22-24 at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. Registration and the complete event schedule can be found at ci.printing.org.

The Continuous Improvement Conference offers attendees practical ways to reduce operational costs and improve customer experience and satisfaction through process improvement. The event was designed for executives and managers playing a vital role in improving operational performance, including those in the following roles.

  • President/CEO
  • COO
  • Plant manager
  • VP of operation
  • Production manager
  • Quality manager
  • Continuous improvement champions and facilitator

“We are very excited to be conducting the conference in-person again,” says Jim Workman, VP of technology and research for Printing United Alliance. “The content is as relevant today as ever, since printing companies without a systematic approach to improving processes and performance will fall further behind. We encourage any company seeking improvement ideas to join us in August.”

Programming

Those attending the event will learn how to best implement concepts and tools that can create competitive advantage. Sessions include insight in the following areas:

Advertisement
  • Improvement strategies used to raise efficiency and reduce mistakes
  • Implementing lean manufacturing concepts and tools
  • Printing company case studies on engaging employees to search for and eliminate waste
  • Advice and inspiration from renowned authorities in operational excellence
  • Guiding leadership principles propelling some of North America’s best companies
  • How executives lead cultural transformation
  • Eliminating peers’ similar challenges in moderated sessions

Keynote Speakers

Renowned leaders in the space will be presenting real-life case studies and best practices. Among these notable presenters are the following keynoters:

  • Mike Hoseus, executive director, Center for Quality People & Organizations
  • Karen Martin, president, TKMG, Inc.
  • David Veech, founder and president, Leadersights, Inc.

Event details, pricing, and registration can be found at ci.printing.org.

SUBMITTING PRESS RELEASES
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE

Advertisement

Latest Feeds

screenprintmag

Advertisement

Most Popular