All-County Apparel Acquires Color Flo Graphics

(PRESS RELEASE) TOTOWA, NJ — All-County Apparel – a quickly-becoming leader in custom t-shirts and apparel – announced its acquisition of the full-service, contract screen printing company, Color Flo Graphics, based in Lodi, New Jersey. The merger will add 20 team members to All-County Apparel’s workforce and increase their screen-printing production by 10-times.

According to the president and founder of All-County Apparel, Andrew Monteyne: “The acquisition of Color Flo Graphics will enable us to expand our screen printing division, and significantly boost our overall production capacity, turnaround times, and growth timeline. We are proud to finally announce this acquisition to our clients and will be consolidating both locations into a new state-of-the-art production facility within the next year or so. The first order of business will be to phase out Color Flo Graphics’ name and transition everything to the All-County Apparel brand.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the custom apparel market is expected to grow exponentially, particularly in the next 5 years, and has seen many mergers and acquisitions in the past 12 months alone. While customized t-shirts are increasingly used as branding tools, and consumer demand for premium clothing is at an all-time high, the wide availability of low-cost wearables will challenge all market participants.

Despite this, Monteyne remains confident in the demand for reputable United States-based producers that maintain strict quality control, exceed labor compliance standards, and have a respectable production capacity. “We are working hard every day to put All-County Apparel on the map. Our entire team is mission-driven. Seeking out and hiring the best people in this space that are on-board with the mission has been critical to our success.”

Color Flo Graphics (formerly Versatility of New York, NY) has been in business for 62 years. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. More information to follow.

