Allmade Cuts Wholesale Price on AL2100 Organic Cotton Tee
The Portland, OR-based apparel brand says the popular 100% organic cotton shirt is now more affordable for decorators and retailers.
(PRESS RELEASE) PORTLAND, OR — Sustainable apparel company Allmade has lowered the wholesale price of its AL2100 Organic Cotton T-Shirt, one of its top-selling garments, according to a company announcement on Sept. 4. The reduction aims to make the shirt more accessible to screen printers, promotional product firms, and apparel retailers seeking environmentally responsible options.
The AL2100 has been a staple in Allmade’s catalog, combining comfort, durability, and eco-friendly materials. The shirt is made entirely from organic cotton and produced using environmentally conscious manufacturing processes, part of the brand’s mission to “make better apparel for people and the planet,” the company said.
“Our AL2100 has been a top choice for a reason,” said Ryan Moor, CEO of Allmade. “With wholesale pricing where it’s at now, businesses of all sizes can access one of our most popular styles at an even more competitive rate.”
The AL2100 is available through SanMar, which distributes Allmade products nationwide. The shirt comes in multiple colors and sizes to suit a range of applications, from retail shelves to custom-printed merchandise.
Founded in 2016 by a group of screen printers, Allmade began after its founders visited apparel factories in Haiti and saw firsthand the challenges of low wages and unsafe conditions common in the garment industry. The experience led to the company’s commitment to ethical production and fair-wage jobs.
In partnership with SanMar, Allmade has expanded its reach across the United States while maintaining its focus on sustainability and social impact.
For more information or to order, visit allmade.com or sanmar.com.
