Allmade Recycled Tee

Composed of recycled polyester and recycled cotton scraps.

Allmade has launched the Recycled Tee, constructed with 50% recycled polyester and 50% recycled cotton T-shirt scraps, according to the company. To combat waste from the cutting and sewing process, scraps are sorted by color, reduced to fiber, mixed with post-consumer recycled polyester, spun into 4.5-oz yarn, and then knit, cut, and sewn into new blanks without redyeing, the company reports. Features include 1×1 rib knit neck, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, side seems, and recycled tearaway label. Offered in XS-4XL in four colors: reclaimed red heather, reloaded charcoal heather, reused royal heather, and salvaged navy heather.

