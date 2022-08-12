Media & Substrates
Allmade Recycled Tee
Composed of recycled polyester and recycled cotton scraps.
Allmade has launched the Recycled Tee, constructed with 50% recycled polyester and 50% recycled cotton T-shirt scraps, according to the company. To combat waste from the cutting and sewing process, scraps are sorted by color, reduced to fiber, mixed with post-consumer recycled polyester, spun into 4.5-oz yarn, and then knit, cut, and sewn into new blanks without redyeing, the company reports. Features include 1×1 rib knit neck, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, side seems, and recycled tearaway label. Offered in XS-4XL in four colors: reclaimed red heather, reloaded charcoal heather, reused royal heather, and salvaged navy heather.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Allmade
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Sued by Apparel Company
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Failing T-Shirt Company Becomes a $40 Million Business
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Shop Owner Arrested on Child Sex Charges
-
Shop Management4 weeks ago
Shirt Happens: 20 Ways You Can Use Humor to Build Your Screen Shop
-
Brain Squad3 weeks ago
17 Screen Printers Name Misconceptions About Heat Transfer Printing
-
Shop Management4 weeks ago
Breaking Down the 6 Potential Buyer Types for Your Screen Printing Business
-
Shop Management3 days ago
Screen Printers Can Sell More Promo Swag with Online Tools and Distributors
-
Headlines1 week ago
Private Equity Firm Takes Stake in Apparel Printer