Allmade Tri-Blend Blanks

The collection is composed of a 4.2-oz, 30-singles blend of organic cotton, Tencel Modal, and Repreve polyester from recycled plastic bottles.
Allmade’s Tri-Blend collection is composed of a 4.2-oz, 30-singles blend of organic cotton, Tencel Modal, and Repreve polyester from recycled plastic bottles (Aluminum Grey and Vino Red colors feature recycled polyester and black polyester). The printable blanks, cut and sewn ethically to save water and reduce CO2 emissions, offer a soft hand, 1×1 rib knit neck, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, side seams, and tearaway label with QR code leading to a bio of the ethical factory the specific tee was made in, according to the company. Styles include:
- Unisex Tri-Blend Tee: Offered in sizes S-3XL and 15 colors.
- Unisex Tri-Blend V-Neck Tee: Stocked in sizes XS-4XL and 9 colors.
- Unisex Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Tee: Offered in sizes XS-3XL and 9 colors.
- Women’s Tri-Blend V-Neck Tee: Available in sizes XS-2XL and 15 colors.
- Women’s Tri-Blend Tee: Featuring sizes XS-2XL and 9 colors.
- Women’s Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Tee: Stocked in sizes XS-XXL and 9 colors.
- Youth Tri-Blend Tee: Offered in 7 colors and sizes including youth XS-5, youth S-6, youth M-8, youth L-10, and youth XL-12.
