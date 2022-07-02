Allmade Youth Tees

Connect with us

Three new shades added: Bright white, deep black, and night sky navy.

Allmade has added new shades of the Youth Tri-Blend Tee: Bright white, deep black, and night sky navy. They join the original colors of rebel blue, azure blue, enviro green, rise up red, space black, aluminum grey, and vino red. Composed of a 4.2-oz, 30-singles blend of organic cotton, Tencel Modal, and Repreve polyester from
recycled plastic bottles.

Additional features include 1×1 rib knit neck, shoulder-to-shoulder taping, side seams, and tearaway label. Offered in sizes youth XS-5, youth S-6, youth M-8, youth L-10, and youth XL-12.

