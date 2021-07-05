Media & Substrates
Alstyle Youth Tee
Preshrunk to minimize shrinkage and It is available in sizes XS-XL and 15 colors.
Gilden Brands presents the youth tee (style 3381) from Alstyle Apparel & Activewear. The shirt is made of 6-ounce, 100% cotton, featuring a set-in rib collar; shoulder-to-shoulder taping; and double-needle stitched sleeve and bottom hem. The fabric is preshrunk to minimize shrinkage and It is available in sizes XS-XL and 15 colors.
MANUFACTURER: Gildan
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
