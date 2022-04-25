Alternative Apparel Introduces “Earthleisure” Collections

(PRESS RELEASE) WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Alternative Apparel, known as an eco-forward apparel leader for more than 20 years, has named Earthleisure™ the most important clothing trend for decades to come. This fusion of athleisure and sustainably made apparel will challenge both customers and manufacturers to do better, aim higher and be more accessible. Alternative, which continues to work to improve its own products and practices, has met its pledge to convert all virgin polyester used in its fabrications to recycled polyester.

“Our product collection offers style, pricing and a company behind it dedicated to sustainability – historically you can only get two of the three,” said Michael Johnson, director of marketing for HanesBrands Printwear. “What we are doing with Alternative is challenging that mindset. You shouldn’t have to compromise. We are looking at every single aspect of our products.”

It’s with this new focus on sustainability that the brand introduced its new Alternative Tri-blend Collection, where the team made sure that all three yarns were eco-focused, using TENCEL Modal fibers, U.S. grown cotton and 100% recycled polyester. The fiber also provides exceptional softness, an important aspect as Alternative is well-known for luxurious fabrics. In addition to TENCEL Modal fibers and 100% recycled polyester, U.S. grown cotton is one of the most sustainably grown cottons in the world using less water and pesticides.

The collection features four styles, one unisex and three women’s silhouettes, in a mix of core colorways and elevated earth tones. In addition to the unisex crew, women’s styles include a classic crew, muscle tee and racer tank.

“Eco-awareness continues to grow,” said Johnson, “Earthleisure is about casual, comfortable clothing that we can all be proud of – from better materials to responsible manufacturing. It’s made with our planet and people in mind.

Added Johnson, “With Earthleisure our goal is to revolutionize athleisure by forging everyday style and softness and help our customers with their environmental footprint.”

For more information on the Alternative Apparel, contact HanesBrands Printwear at 800-685-7557 or email [email protected] . For more information about HanesBrands’ commitment to sustainability, visit HBIsustains.com. Follow @brandwear_united on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.