Press Releases
Alternative Apparel Introduces “Earthleisure” Collections
Sustainably focused brand completes transition to 100% recycled polyester.
(PRESS RELEASE) WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Alternative Apparel, known as an eco-forward apparel leader for more than 20 years, has named Earthleisure™ the most important clothing trend for decades to come. This fusion of athleisure and sustainably made apparel will challenge both customers and manufacturers to do better, aim higher and be more accessible. Alternative, which continues to work to improve its own products and practices, has met its pledge to convert all virgin polyester used in its fabrications to recycled polyester.
“Our product collection offers style, pricing and a company behind it dedicated to sustainability – historically you can only get two of the three,” said Michael Johnson, director of marketing for HanesBrands Printwear. “What we are doing with Alternative is challenging that mindset. You shouldn’t have to compromise. We are looking at every single aspect of our products.”
It’s with this new focus on sustainability that the brand introduced its new Alternative Tri-blend Collection, where the team made sure that all three yarns were eco-focused, using TENCEL Modal fibers, U.S. grown cotton and 100% recycled polyester. The fiber also provides exceptional softness, an important aspect as Alternative is well-known for luxurious fabrics. In addition to TENCEL Modal fibers and 100% recycled polyester, U.S. grown cotton is one of the most sustainably grown cottons in the world using less water and pesticides.
The collection features four styles, one unisex and three women’s silhouettes, in a mix of core colorways and elevated earth tones. In addition to the unisex crew, women’s styles include a classic crew, muscle tee and racer tank.
“Eco-awareness continues to grow,” said Johnson, “Earthleisure is about casual, comfortable clothing that we can all be proud of – from better materials to responsible manufacturing. It’s made with our planet and people in mind.
Added Johnson, “With Earthleisure our goal is to revolutionize athleisure by forging everyday style and softness and help our customers with their environmental footprint.”Advertisement
For more information on the Alternative Apparel, contact HanesBrands Printwear at 800-685-7557 or email [email protected]. For more information about HanesBrands’ commitment to sustainability, visit HBIsustains.com. Follow @brandwear_united on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Screen Saver Podcast: Processes
Alternative Apparel Introduces “Earthleisure” Collections
California Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Mandate 4-Day Workweek
Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Busted for Operating as Illegal Nightclub
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
College Cancels Screen Printing Program
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
-
Headlines7 days ago
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda4 weeks ago
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
5 Most Influential Promo Products for Americans Identified in New Report
-
Webinars4 weeks ago
2022 Apparel Trends for Garment Decorators