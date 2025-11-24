American Print and Supply Unveil The Sentinel, the First Vision-Based Laser Cutter for DTF Production

(PRESS RELEASE) PEORIA, IL — American Print & Supply (APAS), a leader in advanced DTF printing technology and white-glove workflow integration, announced the launch of The Sentinel, the first fully vision-based laser cutting system engineered specifically for direct-to-film (DTF) transfers. The unit made its public debut at PRINTING United Expo in Orlando, Florida, where decorators saw firsthand how the system eliminates manual trimming, DXF file management, and one of the biggest bottlenecks in DTF production.

“When we talk about the frontiers of DTF, we’ve perfected printing and pressing,” said Rob Super, CEO and Founder of APAS. “Cutting has always been the overlooked frontier. If a printer like the Kraken can output 650 square feet an hour, scissors can’t keep pace. That’s why we built The Sentinel—to finally bring true automation and intelligence to the cutting stage.”

Vision-Driven Cutting with Continuous, High-Speed Throughput

The Sentinel is a fully enclosed, vision-based laser cutting platform that uses an overhead HD camera to scan printed rolls in real time—no DXF files, CAD overlays, or manual cutline preparation required. Its intelligent recognition engine maps each cut path automatically, ensuring immediate setup and eliminating file-related errors.

For decorators using Gangify™, APAS’s gang-sheet builder, visual cut marks are generated automatically. Users simply load artwork, print gang sheets, feed the rolls, and press start. The Sentinel manages every stage of the cutting workflow with no additional file prep.

Engineered with dual servo-driven CO₂ laser bridges, a 64-inch cutting bed, and the ability to process two 32-inch rolls simultaneously, The Sentinel is built to keep pace with APAS’s fastest printers—including the Kraken, Hydra, and UFO. Its servo rack drive system delivers higher precision, speed, and durability than belt-driven alternatives, while achieving average cycle times under three seconds per transfer, tested at 750+ cuts per hour with room to scale.

An integrated exit conveyor supports true continuous production, allowing operators to collect and press transfers while new cuts proceed automatically.

Safety-Focused, Scalable, and Designed for Modern DTF Workflows

The Sentinel features a fully enclosed safety system with tinted viewing panels, ventilation, and automatic interlock shutoffs. Its auto-tensioned dual-roll feeder and continuous-feed conveyor streamline roll-to-roll throughput, while a dedicated perf-cut mode allows decorators and wholesale transfer providers to deliver pre-separated, press-ready rolls.

“The Sentinel cuts as intelligently as our printers print,” added Super. “No special files, no downtime—just precision, safety, and simplicity.”

Key Advantages

Vision-based recognition with no CAD or DXF files

Dual 32″ roll capacity for high-volume output

Dual servo-driven lasers with real-time path optimization

Continuous operation with integrated exit conveyor

Perf-cut mode for press-ready roll delivery

White-glove installation, training, and workflow optimization

Built for Decorators Who Want More

The Sentinel integrates seamlessly with APAS’s entire DTF ecosystem—from the Kraken and Hydra to the UFO and Son of a Gladiator—while remaining fully compatible with any DTF system. This flexibility allows shops to adopt The Sentinel immediately and grow into a complete APAS workflow at their own pace.