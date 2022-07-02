American Ultraviolet Mini Curing Conveyer

Designed for curing inks, coatings, and adhesives, including heat-sensitive films, and more.

American Ultraviolet has added the Mini UV LED Conveyor System with touchscreen designed for curing inks, coatings, and adhesives, including heat-sensitive films, as well as small substrate production and color matching and testing in labs. The lightweight conveyer with a 3- or 6-in. Phoseon LED curing head can use 365-, 375-, 395-, and/or 405-nm wavelengths, adding no heat to substrates.

