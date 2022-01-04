Andy MacDougall with Manolis Angelakis

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



Or listen on your favorite podcasting platform with our RSS link.

Manolis Angelakis runs tind.gr, a long-running Athens, Greece, screen printing shop that does graphic and textile printing, as well as experimental graphics with exotic inks, art prints, and displays for a range of clients in Europe. But it’s his unique live screen printing adventures Andy MacDougall explores in this episode. Formulating special skin-friendly inks, and printing – yes printing – food at an annual charity event. Learn how the Greeks bring squeegees – and chocolate covered crepes – to the people. And see images discussed in the podcast here.