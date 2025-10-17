Antigro Designer DTF Gang Sheet Software

Antigro Designer’s DTF Gang Sheet Builder streamlines gang sheet creation for direct-to-film transfers, saving time, reducing waste, and boosting profits. Its auto nesting feature generates sheets from uploaded graphics at the chosen print size while optimizing material use, making ordering smoother and production more efficient. Built-in tools check image resolution, remove white backgrounds with one click, and trim transparent space, minimizing manual edits and customer back-and-forth. Users can upload artwork, enable personalized designs and text, and scale efficiently with a usage-based pricing model.

